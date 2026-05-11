South Africa squad predictor - Which Bafana players will be on the plane to the FIFA World Cup?

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South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has repeatedly stated that he has a strong sense of who will make up the majority of his 23-26 man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA.

But how will that change in the next few weeks?

Bafana Bafana will kick off their campaign against co-hosts Mexico on June 11 before further fixtures against Czechia and South Korea.

The likes of Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng can feel fairly certain that if they are fully fit, they will be at the World Cup.

However, Broos has often rotated in recent months - including two March friendlies against Panama following an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 exit in Morocco. There may, therefore, still be time for some late surprises.

Broos' team selection has seldom been universally approved of during his five years in charge. Still, with Bafana heading to their first World Cup in 16 years, the South African Football Association (SAFA) certainly appear to be backing the Belgian with all his eccentricity, and he has built up credit with the public at large.

Goalkeepers (3)

ON THE PLANE

Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns

Bafana Bafana's captain is as close to undroppable as any player could get in Broos' squad. There were moments of vulnerability in mid-season for Williams, with a groin injury doing little to help, but no South African goalkeeper has been as consistent over the last five years and Williams' influence on the team culture goes well beyond the sticks.

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams will be the first name on Hugo Broos' team sheet for the FIFA World Cup. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs

Although Broos has controversially snubbed Petersen despite his red-hot form in recent months, the Belgian suggested that only appendix surgery kept him out of the squad for the Panama games. Kaizer Chiefs are generally a far better team when he plays than when he doesn't, and it is likely that he has done enough to earn his spot as the third-choice keeper at the very least.

Ricardo Goss, Siwelele FC

Goss was part of Bafana's squad in Morocco and is likely to be third in the pecking order for the World Cup. ON THE FRINGES

Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates

Chaine's omission from the squad for the March Panama friendlies prompted speculation over his future in the national team. There have been spells this season when he looked as impenetrable as any goalkeeper in the country, so if he once again missed out on the squad, it would likely not be due to purely footballing reasons.

Renaldo Leaner, Sekhukhune United

Leaner performed poorly off the bench against Panama in Cape Town. However, his form for Sekhukhune has been immense and if he keeps playing out of his skin for a club chasing CAF Confederation Cup football, he cannot be ruled out.

Sage Stephens, Stellenbosch FC

A steady hand for Stellenbosch as captain and goalkeeper, Stephens offers Broos an alternative with experience of CAF Confederation Cup football. Stephens has featured in Broos' Bafana squad before and Stellenbosch's form has improved in recent months after a difficult start to the season, which could help his case.

Centre-backs (6)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is an absolute workhorse for South Africa in defence, and will be key for Bafana in group A. EJ Langer/Soccrates/Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chicago Fire FC

Mbokazi is quickly turning into the star of the Bafana Bafana team and continues to play out of his skin for the national team. He exceeded expectations regarding the speed of his adaptation at Chicago Fire. Broos has hesitated to throw his age-mates in at the deep end at centre-back, but Mbokazi is almost certain to get the nod as a starter.

Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns

Competition is heavy for a starting berth at the heart of the Mamelodi Sundowns defence. However, Broos appears to prefer Ndamane to the likes of Grant Kekana and Keanu Cupido - who is an injury doubt in any case. Ndamane's youth, competency with his left foot and relatively regular minutes mean Broos is likely to want him in the squad at least.

Siyabonga Ngezana, FCSB

Ngezana has had his struggles with injury in recent months and was inconsistent during the AFCON. However, his height is likely to be important in a Bafana Bafana defence lacking in that department. Broos has usually overlooked his occasional struggles on the ball and seen value in what he brings off it.

Nkosinathi Sibsi, Orlando Pirates

Sibisi has his critics, but Broos is certainly not among them. The Belgian mentor vociferously defended Sibisi after his botched penalty in Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup defeat to Casric Stars and insisted his critics "don't know anything about football". Sibisi has led Orlando Pirates with distinction this season. He is not an automatic starter for Bafana Bafana, but it would be a huge surprise if he did not make the squad.

Ime Okon, Hannover 96

Okon featured in both games against Panama and his efforts in Hannover 96's promotion push have not gone unnoticed by Broos.

Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia Union

Broos admitted that Makhanya deserved to be in his last squad, even though he ultimately did not make the cut after featuring in the preliminary squad. Broos hinted that there may be room for a young centre-back such as Makhanya or Tylon Smith at the World Cup. Makhanya's regular MLS minutes are likely to count in his favour.

ON THE FRINGES

Tylon Smith, Queens Park Rangers

If Smith misses out on Broos' squad, it would only be due to relative inexperience at the highest level and the presence of Mbokazi, who shares his ball-playing qualities. Based on talent alone, Smith is absolutely worthy of a spot on the plane.

Thabo Moloisane, Stellenbosch FC

Moloisane offers leadership qualities and professionalism that could make him a good squad player if Broos has any reservations about his usual options. He reads the game well and thrives in aerial duels despite a relatively small frame.

This is likely to be Moloisane's last season at Stellenbosch, who have lost several key players and former head coach Steve Barker, but he has kept a cool head and been composed in the heart of their defence even through change around him and speculation over his future.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos will likely name Khuliso Mudau in his World Cup squad. Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

Full-backs (4)

ON THE PLANE

Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns

Mudau was not at his best against Panama, but remains South Africa's best right-back by some distance. South African fullbacks are often offensively impressive but defensively suspect, while Mudau offers plenty at both ends of the pitch.

Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi Sundowns

Modiba has his moments of weakness defensively, but is arguably South Africa's strongest fullback when bombing forward. His passing is exceptional and he is instrumental to Bafana's attacking identity under Broos.

Samukele Kabini, Molde

Kabini is a more conventional left-back than Modiba and has seen starts under Broos, but is likely to be the second option in this position by-and-large.

Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane City

The most likely long-term successor to Mudau at right-back; Matuludi is likely to go to the World Cup as his backup.

ON THE FRINGES

Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mamelodi Sundowns

Mdunyelwa has proven himself capable of deputising for Mudau at club level and is another option, should Broos need one, at right-back.

Fawaaz Basadien, Mamelodi Sundowns

Basadien has struggled for game time since his move to Sundowns from Stellenbosch. However, when he was playing regularly for his previous club, he saw plenty of time in Broos' team. If he is given significant game time in the final stretch of Sundowns' season, more international game time is likely to follow.

Vuyo Letlapa, Sekhukhune United

One of the mainstays in a Sekhukhune side that looks set to challenge the established order near the top of the table, Letlapa is also one of the players best-placed to spring a surprise in Broos' Bafana squad.

Deano van Rooyen, Orlando Pirates

Like his fellow former Stellies full-back, Basadien, van Rooyen's case is not helped by being in and out of the team at Orlando Pirates. However, a strong run of form towards the end of the season could see him creep into the squad.

South Africa's Teboho Mokoena wasn't back to his best at the recent AFCON, but he will be a valuable senior voice for Bafana when the World Cup rolls around. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Centre midfielders (4)

ON THE PLANE

Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns

Assuming there are no issues with his health or fitness, Mokoena will be one of the first names on Broos' team sheet. Such is the Belgian's trust in the midfielder that even when he was struggling for steady game time at Sundowns under previous head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, he remained part of the national team.

Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns

It would have appeared unthinkable even six months ago as he battled for minutes in a stacked Sundowns squad, but Adams looks set to be club teammate Mokoena's starting midfield partner. Against Panama, he was the engine of the Bafana Bafana team, and has been a vital component of Miguel Cardoso's side in the second half of the club season.

Sphephelo Sithole, CD Tondela

Yaya's recent Bafana Bafana performances have not been his best, but Sithole is one of the players Broos has counted on most regularly. Whether or not he starts remains to be seen, but he will likely feature in the squad.

Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates

Mbatha is an important component of a Pirates team embroiled in a Premiership title fight with Mamelodi Sundowns, which they stand a strong chance of ultimately winning. Having been to the AFCON, he is likely to be in the squad at least for the World Cup.

ON THE FRINGES

Luke le Roux, Portsmouth

Le Roux has seen his minutes for Portsmouth increase in recent weeks, which could help him mount a late push to rise up Broos' midfield pecking order.

Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Stellenbosch FC

Mthiyane has been immense for Stellenbosch this season, helping them cope in midfield by the void left by the departure of Sihle Nduli to Orlando Pirates. He is knocking on the door of Broos' squad, but would be a surprise pick for the World Cup nevertheless.

Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi Sundowns

A lack of game time for Sundowns in recent months amid injury struggles counts against him, but Aubaas impressed Broos in Morocco when called upon and is always only so far from jumping up the pecking order again.

Ndamulelo Rodney Maphangule, Polokwane City

Maphangule faces less competition for his starting berth at club level than many of his midfield peers, and if he continues to make the most of his Betway Premiership opportunities, he could be a surprise inclusion if injury and/or loss of form affects enough of Broos' regular options.

Lebo Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs

Broos has shown no sign of wanting to include Maboe in his plans so far, but his consistently impressive performances for Kaizer Chiefs after a torrid time towards the end of his stint at Mamelodi Sundowns may help him make a late case for inclusion.

Relebohile Mofokeng has seemed out of sorts for South Africa, looking overwhelmed by the change in pace from the PSL to the international stage, but Bafana coach Hugo Broos has faith in his number 10. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images)

Attacking midfielders (2)

ON THE PLANE

Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates

He had a spell out of Broos' team towards the end of Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifying campaign, but Mofokeng is one of the rising stars of the team and is a likely starter now that he has rediscovered his spark for Pirates.

Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns

He has been in and out of the Sundowns and Bafana sides amid recurring injuries, but Zwane is a fan favourite and clearly one of Broos' favourites too. The Belgian mentor said in 2024 that his early snubbing of Zwane in his early squads had been "maybe the only big mistake" he had made in his first three years in charge. Mofokeng will likely be the starter in the no.10 role, with Zwane the backup option if fit.

ON THE FRINGES

Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates

'Tito' has been struggling to hold a starting berth at Pirates. This is largely due to the fact that Abdeslam Ouaddou views Mofokeng as a no.10 rather than a winger, meaning he has to compete directly for minutes with arguably the Buccaneers' best player.

Ouaddou's view on Mofokeng is one Broos concurs with, meaning Maswanganyi is unlikely to start at the World Cup - but he could add depth in a position which Bafana found themselves short of options in at AFCON.

Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates

Mbule had a resurgence in form during his first few months at Pirates, coinciding with the last few months of Bafana's World Cup qualifying campaign. However, after a poor AFCON, he was dropped for the games against Panama and finds himself out of favour at club level too. 'MasterChef' is one of South Africa's most talented players, but he faces a long road back into Broos' plans.

Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs

'Shabba' is one of many options Broos could turn to in order to add depth in the no.10 position, and could alternatively be used as an option out wide. However, a shoulder injury picked up against Mamelodi Sundowns could hamper his chances of making the squad.

Wingers (4)

ON THE PLANE

Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates

There is arguably no Bafana Bafana player in more consistent form for both club and country than Pirates winger Appollis. Three years ago, his career was at a standstill. Broos, in fairness, had him playing regularly even before his big move from Polokwane City to Orlando Pirates ahead of the current campaign, and he has only gotten better since. It could be argued that with striker Lyle Foster struggling for form, Appollis is currently the safest bet to start across the entire front four.

Oswin Appollis will be a major threat up front for Bafana. Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates

It is clear that Appollis will start if fit, but who will partner him out wide is less obvious. Moremi currently leads the race, having impressed in particular during Bafana Bafana's 2-1 win over Angola in their AFCON opener. More recently, Moremi put in some solid shifts against Panama, but was not clinical enough in front of goal. An injury picked up in a Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs could hamper his chances.

Mohau Nkota, Al Ettifaq

Seven months ago, there was arguably no player in better form for Bafana than Nkota and Sipho Mbule. Now, both face an uphill battle to convince Broos to take them to the World Cup. Nkota appears to have a better chance, as Broos has taken a recent family bereavement into account and expressed his sympathy with Nkota's recent struggles to rediscover his best form.

Nkota needs to show between now and the World Cup that he is strong enough to win back his confidence. With him in the team, any coach can at least count on a strong work rate and versatility, as he can also play as a full-back or even a striker. His performances have improved in his most recent games for Al-Ettifaq.

Thapelo Maseko, AEL Limassol (on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns)

Maseko has been propelled back into contention due to his impressive form since moving to Cyprus on loan from Sundowns. His electric pace makes him a useful asset to Broos, even if off the bench.

ON THE FRINGES

Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Minnesota United

Broos propelled Hlongwane into his Bafana Bafana squad long before he became the household name he is now. However, he has fallen down the pecking order during his time with Minnesota United. Although he missed a golden opportunity in the 2-1 loss to Panama in Cape Town, his overall performance was relatively strong, meaning he could be in contention.

Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns

Morena is also capable of playing as either a winger or full-back and has been an effective creative influence for Mamelodi Sundowns over the past decade since his move to Chloorkop from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando Pirates

Sebelebele has proven himself capable of playing as a right-back as well as a winger. This versatility and his penchant for impressive goals make him an outsider worth watching.

Elias Mokwana, Al Hazem (on loan from Espérance de Tunis)

Mokwana was part of Broos' AFCON squad, but played no part in the March Panama games and has been in indifferent form for Al-Hazem. Nevertheless, he cannot be written off.

Gift Links, Aarhus GF

A curious case. Links has been one of South Africa's most consistent players abroad, but has been snubbed by Broos despite his form in Denmark. While Broos has been very strong in his rhetoric on Thembinkosi Lorch - another player repeatedly snubbed who Broos insists "can't help" the team - and is unlikely to make a u-turn there, Links may still have an outside chance.

Luther Singh, AEL Limassol

Singh has been overlooked by Broos for recent squads, but due to Bafana's struggles in front of goal, Broos may have to reconsider.

Strikers (3)

ON THE PLANE

Lyle Foster, Burnley

Foster played poorly in the games against Panama and is struggling for relegation-doomed Burnley, but is still the clear favourite to start upfront. He showed his quality in the AFCON with two goals and two assists in four games.

Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates

Makgopa has been Broos' preferred backup option in the striker position for some time and is almost certain to be in the squad.

Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns

Rayners was snubbed in the AFCON squad and the squad for the subsequent Panama friendlies, but his form for Sundowns is becoming too good to ignore. If he keeps up his current rate of scoring, Broos will have little choice but to take notice. Rayners was at least in his preliminary squad for Panama, but Bafana's performances there and the striker's ongoing hot form for Sundowns mean he should have climbed the ranks further.

ON THE FRINGES

Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando Pirates

Mbuthuma often starts ahead of Makgopa for Orlando Pirates, but the former only made Broos' preliminary squad, while the latter remains higher up the pecking order.