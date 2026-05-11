PWHL postpones Minnesota-Montreal Game 5 for illness concern

LAVAL, Quebec -- The fifth and deciding game of the PWHL's first-round playoff series between Minnesota and Montreal scheduled for Monday night has been postponed.

The league announced Game 5 between the Frost and Victoire would not take place in Laval as planned because of player safety concerns related to an illness.

Two people with knowledge of situation told The Associated Press that the illness is limited to Montreal. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the PWHL is not revealing that information.

The PWHL said medical assessment has determined symptoms are not consistent with hantavirus.

The rodent-borne disease has drawn attention in recent days after several Canadians were identified as contacts linked to a deadly outbreak aboard an Antarctic cruise ship, though no Canadian cases have been confirmed.

It was not immediately clear when the game will take place, though the league expects to provide an update within the next day.

"The decision was made following consultation with medical personnel and in accordance with the league's commitment to the health and wellbeing of players, fans, staff and all those involved in the competition," the PWHL said.

The winner will face the Ottawa Charge in the Walter Cup final after they defeated the Boston Fleet in the other first-round matchup. Minnesota won the title in each of the league's first two years of existence and is going for a three-peat.

The regular-season champion Victoire and third-seeded Frost have alternated wins, splitting each of their two games at home, including Montreal's 1-0 triple-overtime win in Game 2. The Frost forced Game 5 with a 3-1 win at Minnesota on Friday night.

The teams flew together by charter to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 but traveled back to Montreal separately Saturday.

The PWHL said earlier in the day that Games 3 and 4 of the final at Ottawa were set for May 18 and May 20. It was also not clear whether those dates would be affected by the postponement.