        <
        >

          Mohun Bagan look to go top of ISL; Satwik-Chirag in action at Thailand Open badminton: Indian Sports LIVE, May 12

          Mohun Bagan's Jamie Maclaren. Dipayan Bose /Focus Sports/ ISL
          • ESPN staffMay 12, 2026, 03:06 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 12, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi at 7:30 pm

          • Badminton: Satwik-Chirag in action at opening round of Thailand Open Super 500

          • Wrestling: Senior Open Ranking Tournament takes place in Gonda

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: India out of AFC U17 Asian Cup (W) after 3-0 loss to China in quarterfinal

          • Football: East Bengal held to 0-0 draw by Punjab