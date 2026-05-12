Former Ghana coach Otto Addo added to FIFA technical group for World Cup

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Former Ghana head coach Otto Addo was named to the Technical Study Group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, returning him to a tournament for which he qualified the Black Stars.

Addo is one of 10 former players and coaches named to the panel, which will analyse all 104 matches at the competition across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Guided by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger and led by FIFA Senior Football Expert Pascal Zuberbühler, the group also includes legends like former Germany international Jürgen Klinsmann who also coached the USMNT, Gilberto Silva, Pablo Zabaleta, Jon Dahl Tomasson, Tobin Heath, Jayne Ludlow, Michael O'Neill, Paulo Wanchope and Aron Winter.

Addo will have the distinction of being the only African representative on the TSG. The panel will observe matches from a tactical position inside the stadium or from FIFA's dedicated performance suite in Miami, with access to six video angles and thousands of data points per match.

Members will also select the winners of the tournament's individual awards, including the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Golden Glove.

"The Technical Study Group helps identify trends in the game, prepare future generations for football's development and contribute to making the sport more exciting by highlighting the qualities players will need in the future," Wenger said in a statement.

"With an unprecedented level of high-quality data, the TSG will be able to describe, analyse and interpret what is happening on the pitch in a way that inspires both technical experts and football fans.

"We are not only collecting more data than before but also trying to strike the right balance between technical expertise and data. At the same time, we want to share our technical observations in real time during the tournament."

Otto Addo qualified Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but was sacked just two months before the tournament. Photo by RONALD WITTEK/EPA/Shutterstoc

Addo's appointment comes six weeks after the Ghana Football Association dismissed Addo on March 31, just 72 days to the start of the tournament.

The sacking came hours after a 2-1 friendly defeat to Germany in Stuttgart, which extended a run of four consecutive losses that had included a 5-1 thrashing by Austria in Vienna the previous Friday.

That sequence of results was enough to end a tenure that had, just five months earlier, delivered one of Ghanaian football's most important results.

In October 2025, Addo guided the Black Stars through their CAF qualifying group with a record of eight wins, one draw and one loss across 10 matches, securing Ghana's place at the 2026 World Cup and the country's fifth appearance at the tournament.

That means he became the only coach in history to qualify Ghana for the World Cup on multiple occasions, and the only one to do so twice as a former Black Stars player.

But that qualification record stood in sharp contrast to the inconsistency that defined the rest of his second stint. In 22 matches across his second tenure, Ghana won eight, drew five and lost nine.

The low point was Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the country's first absence from the continental tournament since 2004. The Black Stars finished bottom of their qualifying group without a single win across six matches.

While the boardroom setting of the TSG may be new for Addo, the tournament itself will not be. As one who played for Ghana between 1999 and 2006, he featured as a midfielder at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where Ghana made their tournament debut and reached the round of 16.

When he led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he became the first Ghanaian to both play for and coach the national team at a World Cup.

His side's 3-2 victory over South Korea in the group stage also made him the first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the tournament. Ghana still exited at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay.

The Black Stars, now under new coach Carlos Queiroz, will open their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 at Toronto Stadium.