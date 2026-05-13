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          Sindhu, Lakshya headline Indians in action at Thailand Open: Indian Sports LIVE, May 13

          Lakshya Sen (L), PV Sindhu (R). ESPN / Getty
          • ESPN staffMay 13, 2026, 02:41 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 13, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: A host of Indians, headlines by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, will start their campaign at Thailand Open Super 500

          • Wrestling: Senior Open Ranking Tournament takes place in Gonda

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Bagan denied ISL top spot as Kashi grab goalless draw

          • Badminton: Top seeds Satwik-Chirag tested in Thailand Open first round

          • Boxing: BFI reverts to trial-based system, boxing selection camp for CWG, Asiad to resume

          • Boxing: Lakshay enters final, four Indian get bronze at Asian U-17 Championships

          • Wrestling: Sakshi Malik comes out in support of Vinesh