AmaZulu vs. Kaizer Chiefs - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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AmaZulu will host Kaizer Chiefs at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in a fixture which ultimately has only pride at stake - but not in any small measure.

Under the ownership of Sandile Zungu, Usuthu are seeking to challenge South Africa's established order in which the traditional 'Big Three' are Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zungu referred to AmaZulu as "a team that potentially has got more than 16 million people that are standing ready to throw their whole lot behind" on the Sowetan's In The Know podcast. He was presumably referring to Zulu people across South Africa - who according to the 2022 census amounted to 15.13 million people (24.4% of the population and the most populous linguistic group in the country in terms of first-language speakers).

Under Arthur Zwane - a former Kaizer Chiefs player and head coach - AmaZulu have played exciting football with a group of young and talented players this season. However, they still sit fourth in the Premiership, with Chiefs having wrapped up third and CAF Confederation Cup qualification in Sunday's 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United.

AmaZulu will look to the future, and can give their home fans in Durban reason to be optimistic about it with a statement performance against the Glamour Boys.

Key details

Date: Saturday, May 16 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 205

Team news

Siphesihle Ndlovu returns from suspension in midfield for Kaizer Chiefs. Attacking midfielder/winger Mduduzi Shabalala will likely miss the match due to the shoulder injury sustained against Mamelodi Sundowns on May 6. Meanwhile, AmaZulu welcome centre-back Keegan Allan back from suspension.

Kaizer Chiefs fans will insist on another win over AmaZulu. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Given Msimango | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Nkosingiphile Ngcobo | CM Sibongiseni Mthethwa

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Gastón Sirino | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Flávio da Silva

AmaZulu

GK Olwethu Mzimela

LWB Riaan Hanamub | CB Keegan Allan | CB Taariq Fielies | CB Sandile Mthethwa | RWB Nkosikhona Radebe

CM Athini Maqokolo | CM Liam Bern

LW Siphamandla Zikhali | ST Thapelo Matlhoko | RW Langelihle Mhlongo

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has a save percentage of 77.2% in the Premiership this season, as per FlashScore.

Arthur Zwane picked up 55 points in 37 Premiership matches in charge of Kaizer Chiefs at an average of 1.49 points per game, and has 67 points from his first 46 Premiership matches in charge of AmaZulu at an average of 1.46.