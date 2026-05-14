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          Sindhu, Lakshya, Sat-Chi reach Thailand Open quarters; Nikhat Zareen crashes out of CWG & Asiad qualifiers: Indian Sports, May 14

          Lakshya Sen (L), PV Sindhu (R). ESPN / Getty
          • ESPN staffMay 14, 2026, 05:25 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 14, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: A host of Indians, headlined by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, will play in the second round at the Thailand Open Super 500.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth, Lakshya, Devika won in the first round of the Thailand Open.

          • Hockey: PR Sreejesh lashed out at Hockey India for sacking him as junior team coach

          • Shooting: Asia No.1 trap shooter Zoravar Singh not to be part of India shooting squad for Asian Games

          • Weightlifting: Gyaneshwari bagged two medals at Asian Senior Championships.