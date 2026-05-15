Orlando Pirates vs. Durban City - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news, title permutations

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Orlando Pirates can all but guarantee their status as Betway Premiership champions with a win over Durban City on Saturday at Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Buccaneers cannot mathematically guarantee themselves the title in their second last game, but their superior goal difference over Mamelodi Sundowns means that they can ensure it would take a laughable final day result to stop them from lifting the league for the first time in 14 years.

Sundowns finished their league season early due to their upcoming two-legged CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR on May 17 & 24.

A 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy in their final league game on Tuesday left Miguel Cardoso's side with 68 points from their 30-game season and a goal difference of +36. Abdeslam Ouaddou's Orlando Pirates have 65 points from 28 games and a goal difference of +44.

Goal difference is the primary tiebreaker in the Betway Premiership, followed by goals scored and then head-to-head records. Sundowns picked up four points in two league games against Orlando Pirates, but that is highly unlikely to help the reigning champions in their title defence.

Durban City have been buoyed by a recent Nedbank Cup triumph after beating TS Galaxy 2-1 in a Polokwane final on May 2. Although Pitso Dladla's side are seventh in the Premiership, they are guaranteed a CAF Confederation Cup spot next season. A shock win over Pirates would also guarantee MTN8 football.

Should Pirates fail to secure the Premiership title this Saturday, they will have another opportunity next Saturday away to Orbit College. The venue for that game is yet to be officially confirmed, with Orbit having announced it is no longer set for Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Key details

Date: Saturday, May 16 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena

How to watch: The match will air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Orlando Pirates are closing in on their first South African Premiership title since 2012. Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Team news

The biggest question mark for Orlando Pirates is over the availability of winger Tshepang Moremi, who has not featured since the 1-1 Soweto Derby draw with Kaizer Chiefs on April 26 in which he picked up an injury.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Masindi Nemtajela

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Evidence Makgopa

Durban City

GK Darren Keet

LB Terrence Mashego | CB Mfanafuthi Mkhize | CB Fezile Gcaba | RB Siphamandla Ncanana

LM Saziso Magawana | CM Kyle Jurgens | CM Brooklyn Poggenpoel | RM Emmanuel Jalai

ST Samkelo Maseko | ST Bokang Mokwena

Stats

If Orlando Pirates win the Premiership, it will end a run of eight successive title victories for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi has 2 goals and an assist in his last 2 appearances for Orlando Pirates. This is already his most prolific Premiership appearance to date, with 8 goals and 2 assists taking his total to 10 direct goal involvements.