The FIFA World Cup is all but unaffordable for the average Bafana fan, but how much does it cost to go?

The 'Futbol Americas' crew debate which host nation is the most ready to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (2:47)

Which host nation is the most ready for the World Cup? (2:47)

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Going to the FIFA World Cup is a non-started for most South Africa fans, due to match ticket prices and plane fuel skyrocketing, but how much would it cost if you had to book your tickets right now?

Following Bafana Bafana to the World Cup will require planning, trade-offs, and a serious financial commitment. With the tournament spread across the United States, Mexico and Canada, costs are set to reach levels that will test even the most dedicated fans.

Bafana ticket prices

The starting point is always the match ticket. FIFA initially introduced a wide pricing range, but affordability depended heavily on timing and demand.

At the lowest end, group-stage tickets started from around $60 (roughly R1,000). However, those tickets tended to be extremely limited and often reserved for official supporter allocations.

In reality, the cheapest tickets on offer for Bafana Bafana presently on the FIFA ticketing portal are $600 (around R10,000) for the game against Czechia, as of May 11.

From there, prices rise quickly. Knockout matches can cost thousands of dollars. The final is in a different financial universe altogether. Reports suggest top-tier resale tickets have reached as high as $11.5 million (around R190 million), with FIFA upping their own top-tier tickets to $32,970.

A realistic expectation for a standard fan is between R3,000 and R20,000 per match depending on stage and demand. It is also worth noting that the 15% FIFA resale/exchange marketplace fee for buyers and sellers, which has generated significant controversy in recent months.

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Flight costs from South Africa

Bafana Bafana's first game, against Mexico on June 11, is in Mexico City -- which will kick off the 2026 World Cup.

For fans looking to travel during the week leading up to the game, one-way flights from Cape Town are available from around R17,786 as of May 13, with one-way flights from Johannesburg on offer from around R16,261.

Travel is more affordable between South Africa and Atlanta, which will host Bafana Bafana's second game against Czechia on June 18. One-way flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg in the build-up to that fixture are being advertised from prices as low as R9,169-R10,269.

Flights with only one stop, as opposed to two, are far easier to find for the Atlanta fixture than for the games in Mexico which it is sandwiched between.

Flights in the region of R16,500 are on offer between Cape Town or Johannesburg and Monterrey for Bafana Bafana's final group stage fixture against South Korea in Guadalupe.

Of course, the cost of a return ticket would need to be added into the mix, so essentially double the above prices.

Data from GIGAcalculator suggests that return flight costs average R27,053 for South African fans and with combined entry costs of R8,759 added to the mix, they are set for more gruelling World Cup journeys than any other fans.

Ticket prices for South Africans to fly to the World Cup: Sky-high. Soaring. All the metaphors for 'a lot'. Getty Images

Accommodation costs

Accommodation in host cities have been heavily inflated... and then deflated again when bookings were sluggish.

Budget travellers may find options at around R1,000-R3,000 per night. Mid-to-upper tier hotels will likely cost between R3,000 and R6,000 per night, with luxury hotels far exceeding this.

READ: Everything you need to know about Pachuca, Bafana's World Cup base

Food, visas and daily spending

Food and drinks can easily cost R500-R1,000 per day, if you like carbs. Travellers should budget at least R200-500 per day for transport, and with a buffer of over R500 per day for other activities.

Visa costs may also apply, especially for the United States, though exact requirements depend on travel plans. South African citizens wishing to attend the World Cup would, by now, have certainly been working on acquiring their Visas, and the cost for a standard U.S. visitor (B1/B2) visa from South Africa is $185 (approximately R3,000). A Visa for travel to Mexico is likely to cost around $47 (around R750-R800).

There will at least likely be some reprieve for Bafana Bafana fans in Atlanta due to the fact that there is no reason to believe at this point that train prices will surge there as they are planned to in other parts of the USA, including New Jersey. MARTA rail is set to offer $2.50 one-way fares.

Verdict: Not ideal

For Bafana Bafana fans looking to attend even one game, options for under R50,000 are limited. The easiest game to attend on a budget is the one against Czechia in Atlanta on June 18, although any benefit from more affordable and convenient flights may be offset somewhat by a relatively high cost of accommodation in the USA.

For fans looking to attend all three group games, it would be difficult to do so under R100,000, and costs could easily rise to R150,000.

If Bafana Bafana progress into the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, the price of attending these fixtures will only multiply.