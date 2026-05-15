2026 NLL finals preview: Key players, stats, schedule, highlights

The 2026 National Lacrosse League playoffs continue this weekend, as the playoff bracket has been whittled down to the final two.
It's an All-Canadian NLL finals matchup, as the No. 6 Toronto Rock take on the No. 8 Halifax Thunderbirds.
This is the first finals appearance for Halifax since the franchise relocated from Rochester, while Toronto is seeking its first title since 2011 (and seventh in franchise history).
Here's the full schedule of matchups, along with key stats and players to know for the series.
Finals schedule
Note: All games available to stream via the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub. All times Eastern.
Game 1: Friday, May 15
Halifax Thunderbirds at Toronto Rock | 7:30 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, May 17
Toronto Rock at Halifax Thunderbirds | 6 p.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, May 23
Halifax Thunderbirds at Toronto Rock | 7:30 p.m.
CJ Kirst scores a spectacular goal vs. San Diego
Key players, stats to know
No. 6 Toronto Rock vs. No. 8 Halifax Thunderbirds
How they got here:
Rock: Defeated Rush 16-13 | Seals in semifinals
Thunderbirds: Defeated Warriors 10-7 | Swarm in semifinals
Leading playoff scorers:
Rock: Chris Boushy (11 G, 3 A) | Thunderbirds: Clarke Pettersson (6 G, 26 A)
Goaltenders:
Rock: Nick Rose (180 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (125 saves, 0.77 SV%)