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          2026 NLL finals preview: Key players, stats, schedule, highlights

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          Clarke Petterson goes airborne for spectacular goal (0:25)

          Clarke Petterson makes a great diving effort for the goal. (0:25)

          • ESPN staffMay 15, 2026, 12:00 PM

          The 2026 National Lacrosse League playoffs continue this weekend, as the playoff bracket has been whittled down to the final two.

          It's an All-Canadian NLL finals matchup, as the No. 6 Toronto Rock take on the No. 8 Halifax Thunderbirds.

          This is the first finals appearance for Halifax since the franchise relocated from Rochester, while Toronto is seeking its first title since 2011 (and seventh in franchise history).

          Here's the full schedule of matchups, along with key stats and players to know for the series.

          Finals schedule

          Note: All games available to stream via the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub. All times Eastern.

          Game 1: Friday, May 15

          Halifax Thunderbirds at Toronto Rock | 7:30 p.m.

          Game 2: Sunday, May 17

          Toronto Rock at Halifax Thunderbirds | 6 p.m.

          Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, May 23

          Halifax Thunderbirds at Toronto Rock | 7:30 p.m.

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          CJ Kirst fires a laser for the goal

          CJ Kirst scores a spectacular goal vs. San Diego

          Key players, stats to know

          No. 6 Toronto Rock vs. No. 8 Halifax Thunderbirds

          How they got here:

          Rock: Defeated Rush 16-13 | Seals in semifinals
          Thunderbirds: Defeated Warriors 10-7 | Swarm in semifinals

          Leading playoff scorers:

          Rock: Chris Boushy (11 G, 3 A) | Thunderbirds: Clarke Pettersson (6 G, 26 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Rock: Nick Rose (180 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (125 saves, 0.77 SV%)