Sindhu, Lakshya ousted as Satwik-Chirag reach Thailand Open semis; Delhi FC promoted to IFL: Indian Sports, May 15

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 15, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: PV Sindhu (vs Akane Yamaguchi), Lakshya Sen (vs Kunlavut Viditsarn) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (vs Takumi Nomora / Yuichi Shimogami) take part in the BWF Thailand Open Super 500 quarterfinals.
Football: Mohammedan SC take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League [7:30 PM].
Football: Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United in IFL [6:30 PM].
Weightlifting: The Asian Championships continue in Gandhinagar.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag won their second round contests at the Thailand Open, while Kidambi Srikanth, Devika Sihag and Malvika Bansod lost out.
Boxing: Nikhat Zareen lost out in the CWG, Asian Games qualifiers as boxers backed the return of the trial system.
Wushu: Aparna clinched gold in the women's 52kg category in Sanda World Cup in Macau
Weightlifting: Ajith shone in the Asian Championships with bronze medals.
Football: Noufal, Pramveer, Shabong named in Unity Cup probables list by Khalid Jamil.
Hockey: Frederic Soyez replaced PR Sreejesh as junior men's hockey team coach.