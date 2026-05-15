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          Sindhu, Lakshya ousted as Satwik-Chirag reach Thailand Open semis; Delhi FC promoted to IFL: Indian Sports, May 15

          PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Getty
          • ESPN staffMay 15, 2026, 04:59 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 15, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu (vs Akane Yamaguchi), Lakshya Sen (vs Kunlavut Viditsarn) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (vs Takumi Nomora / Yuichi Shimogami) take part in the BWF Thailand Open Super 500 quarterfinals.

          • Football: Mohammedan SC take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League [7:30 PM].

          • Football: Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United in IFL [6:30 PM].

          • Weightlifting: The Asian Championships continue in Gandhinagar.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag won their second round contests at the Thailand Open, while Kidambi Srikanth, Devika Sihag and Malvika Bansod lost out.

          • Boxing: Nikhat Zareen lost out in the CWG, Asian Games qualifiers as boxers backed the return of the trial system.

          • Wushu: Aparna clinched gold in the women's 52kg category in Sanda World Cup in Macau

          • Weightlifting: Ajith shone in the Asian Championships with bronze medals.

          • Football: Noufal, Pramveer, Shabong named in Unity Cup probables list by Khalid Jamil.

          • Hockey: Frederic Soyez replaced PR Sreejesh as junior men's hockey team coach.