Sindhu, Lakshya ousted as Satwik-Chirag reach Thailand Open semis; Delhi FC promoted to IFL: Indian Sports, May 15

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 15, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: PV Sindhu (vs Akane Yamaguchi), Lakshya Sen (vs Kunlavut Viditsarn) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (vs Takumi Nomora / Yuichi Shimogami) take part in the BWF Thailand Open Super 500 quarterfinals.

Football: Mohammedan SC take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League [7:30 PM].

Football: Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United in IFL [6:30 PM].

Weightlifting: The Asian Championships continue in Gandhinagar.

What happened yesterday?