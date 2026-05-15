Atlanta Dream add Nigeria captain Amy Okonkwo to roster ahead of Las Vegas Aces clash

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WNBA forward Amy Okonkwo has been signed by the Atlanta Dream to a developmental contract, the team announced, adding the Nigeria women's basketball captain to a roster that is on a 2-0 roll ahead of their meeting with defending champions Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Okonkwo spent all of the WNBA pre-season in training camp with the Dallas Wings ahead of the 2026 season. She featured in exhibition games with the Wings, where she averaged eight points and 2.4 rebounds per game across two preseason appearances. Ultimately, that was not enough to secure her a place on the team's final roster.

The Dream now carry Okonkwo on a 13-player roster that includes Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Madina Okot, Aaliyah Nye, Naz Hillmon, Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Isobel Borlase, Indya Nivar, Sika Kone and Brionna Jones. Atlanta will play hosts to Las Vegas on Sunday with a chance to go 3-0.

Okonkwo is no stranger to the WNBA. Last season, she also spent time at the Wings, initially signed to a seven-day hardship contract that was extended multiple times as she continued to produce.

In that period, she appeared in eight games with Dallas, averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Nigeria's Amy Okonkwo cheers on her team at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in France in mid-March. Armand Lenoir/FIBA via Getty Images

She shot over 60 percent from the field during that run, which included a career-high 20 points against Phoenix, and became the first undrafted player since 2000 to average 10 or more points while shooting 60 percent or better through her first two WNBA games.

The Nigeria captain has also thrived outside the WNBA, carving out a professional career across Spain, Israel, Mexico, and France before competing with Turkish club Besiktas this past offseason, where she averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in Turkey's KBSL competition.

On the international stage, she has been a dominant force in African women's basketball for the better part of a decade. At the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket in Abidjan, Okonkwo was named Most Valuable Player, for the second time, after helping Nigeria secure a historic fifth consecutive continental title.

She spent the entire championship game on the floor, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting including 4-of-7 from three-point range, as Nigeria defeated Mali 78-64. She had won the same award two years earlier at the 2023 AfroBasket in Kigali, making her a back-to-back MVP, a distinction that places her alongside a small group of players in the tournament's history.

She is also a two-time Olympian, representing Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. At Paris, she was the driving force behind Nigeria's first Olympic win since 2004, a 79-70 upset of Canada.

At Collegiate level, Okonkwo spent her freshman season at USC before transferring to TCU, where she competed for the Horned Frogs from 2016 to 2019, earning Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year honors in 2018.

A developmental contract in the WNBA is a roster spot that allows teams to carry a player beyond the standard 12-player limit. Teams can sign up to three players to developmental deals, bringing the maximum roster size to 15.

Developmental players practice with the team and can be activated to the active roster, but they earn a fixed salary set by the collective bargaining agreement rather than a negotiated contract. They can also be waived more easily than players on standard contracts.

Essentially, it is a way for teams to develop players they believe have potential without committing a full roster spot, and for players on the fringes of the league to stay in a professional environment and prove themselves.

The WNBA airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (DStv 218 and 219, Starsat 248), and on Disney+ in South Africa.