Satwik-Chirag in Thailand Open semifinal; ISL double-header: Indian Sports LIVE, May 16

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 16, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty take on Sze Fei Goh / Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the BWF Thailand Open Super 500 semifinal [11:20 AM].

Football: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC [5 PM] and Odisha FC vs Punjab FC [7:30 PM] in the Indian Super League.

Football: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Chanmari FC in IFL [6:30 PM].

Weightlifting: The Asian Championships continue in Gandhinagar.

What happened yesterday?