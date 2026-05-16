Satwik-Chirag in Thailand Open semifinal; ISL double-header: Indian Sports LIVE, May 16

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 16, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty take on Sze Fei Goh / Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the BWF Thailand Open Super 500 semifinal [11:20 AM].
Football: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC [5 PM] and Odisha FC vs Punjab FC [7:30 PM] in the Indian Super League.
Football: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Chanmari FC in IFL [6:30 PM].
Weightlifting: The Asian Championships continue in Gandhinagar.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen fought hard but lost to Akane Yamaguchi and Kunlavut Viditsarn respectively, while Satwik-Chirag won their quarterfinal at the Thailand Open.
Football: Mumbai City FC confirmed Mohammedan SC's relegation with a 4-0 win, while also climbing to third in the ISL table.
Boxing: Giant-killer Sakshi, Lovlina, Jadumani sealed CWG, Asian Games quota at trials.
Wushu: Indian women dominated at Wushu World Cup, with two gold medals.
Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur won bronze at the Asian Championships.
Football: Delhi FC were crowned I-League 2 champions, and thus promoted to IFL.
Football: Shillong Lajong defeated Rajasthan United 4-2 to stay in the IFL title race.
Boxing: India's U15 and U17 boxers ended their Asian campaign with 17 medals.