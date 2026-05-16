Rock rally past Thunderbirds in Game 1 of NLL Finals

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The Toronto Rock erased a four-goal halftime deficit thanks to a strong second-half performance to rally for a 13-11 home victory over the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday in Game 1 of the NLL Finals.

Trailing 9-5 at the break, the Rock held the Thunderbirds scoreless in the third quarter while the offense erupted for four goals to tie the score. Rookie of the Year CJ Kirst was the catalyst, scoring twice and adding an assist in the third. Sam English scored the winning goal late in the fourth quarter.

Mark Matthews, Challen Rogers, Dan Craig, Josh Dawick, Chris Boushy and Owen Hiltz each scored at least one goal for Toronto. Goaltender Nick Rose finished with 38 saves.

Jason Knox had a first-half hat trick, and Cody Jamieson scored two straight goals in the fourth quarter to briefly give Halifax the lead.

Clarke Petterson had three assists for the Thunderbirds. Goaltender Warren Hill finished with 46 saves. Halifax played without Randy Staats, who was placed on the injured reserve list.

Up next: The Halifax Thunderbirds host the Toronto Rock for Game 2 of the NLL Finals on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

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