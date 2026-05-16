Aubrey Modiba quells Sundowns and Bafana burnout concerns ahead of CAF CL final, FIFA World Cup

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Left-back Aubrey Modiba has insisted that Mamelodi Sundowns players in the Bafana Bafana squad have the mental fortitude to perform at their best in the CAF Champions League (CAFCL) final and FIFA World Cup despite a grueling season.

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has often complained about fixture congestion in 2025-26, with the CAFCL final first leg against AS FAR set to be Masandawana's ninth game in a month. Recently, he raised concerns that his players might not be in peak condition for the FIFA World Cup.

Incidentally, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had also previously admitted that Sundowns players were being stretched to the limit by his own demands of them over the March international break, ahead of the decisive stages of their Betway Premiership and CAF Champions League campaigns.

Modiba, however, poured cold water on suggestions that Sundowns' Bafana Bafana players are mentally fatigued beyond what they can handle.

Will Mamelodi Sundowns take a step toward another title? Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"I think for us, it's important as senior players to bring in that experience because we've been dealing with situations like this so many times where we're juggling the league, the Champions League, as well as the national team. It's nothing new to us," he said at Friday's press conference ahead of Sunday's Champions League final first leg against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld, responding to a question posed by ESPN.

"We've still got the medical team and the technical team that make sure that we're always prepared for games that are coming irrespective of the competition. They try by all means to help us in terms of preparing the game emotionally. Obviously, recovery is very important physically as well.

"At Chloorkop (Sundowns' training base), we try by all means to make sure we are fresh emotionally and physically for the next games coming. Like you said, the experience that we have - we try to help one another [and particularly] those that are new in these situations. We try and help each other because we really need everyone to come to the party. To answer you: the people at Chloorkop are really helping us."

Modiba is one of the stalwarts of the Sundowns and Bafana Bafana squads at 30 years old, and fellow senior players Khuliso Mudau, Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena are mainstays of both Cardoso's and Broos' sides. Bathusi Aubaas, who is on his way back from injury, has also often featured in important matches for both in recent years. Jayden Adams, meanwhile, is slightly newer to the fold aged 25 - but likely to be vital for Bafana at the World Cup in midfield. Striker Iqraam Rayners and versatile winger Thapelo Morena could also potentially be called upon to play key roles for both club and country at any given time.

Sundowns have only once failed to make the CAFCL knockout stages since their lone previous title in 2016. Deep runs in the tournament have become as common for them as having players in the national team, with Cardoso overseeing last season's final defeat to Egypt's Pyramids FC.

Cardoso and his players will have another bite at the cherry this season against Morocco's AS FAR. After Sunday's first leg at Loftus Versfeld, the teams will prepare to face off in Rabat on May 24.

Bafana Bafana will kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup against co-hosts Mexico on June 11 before subsequent group stage fixtures against Czechia on June 18 and South Korea on June 24. The last of those games will kick off at 3AM on June 25 SAST.