No PSL title for Orlando Pirates, yet, as Durban City manage goalless draw

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The South African Premiership title race will go to the final day after Orlando Pirates' 0-0 draw with Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

The result saw Abdeslam Ouaddou's side miss a chance to all but seal a first crown in 14 years.

Mamelodi Sundowns - who have won the last eight Premiership titles - finished the league season early with 68 points from 30 games and a gooal difference of +36 ahead of their two-legged CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR (May 17 & 24). Pirates now have 66 points from 29 matches.

Had the Buccaneers beaten Durban City, their goal difference of +44 would have made them almost unassailable in the title race. However, heading into their final fixture against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium next Saturday, Pirates need a win to be champions. Anything less would see Sundowns pick up a ninth successive title.

Durban City did not have a shot on target all game, but exposed Pirates' struggles breaking down physical teams who set up to frustrate them. City's Ghanaian goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare, had an outstanding performance, along with centre-back Siphamandla Ncanana.

Trouble breaking down physical opponents is an issue which the Buccaneers will need to address if they are to emulate Sundowns' recent success in the CAF Champions League - but most importantly, they now need an urgent response against Orbit to bring home the league title.

Pirates peppered the Durban City with long-range strikes early on. However, Relebohile Mofokeng's effort in the 26th minute - which ultimately went straight down Asare's throat - was arguably as close as anyone came to scoring in the first half-hour.

The Buccaneers controlled the game, but lacked the incisive pass necessary to break down the City defence and perhaps the willingness to attempt too much trickery early on. As it progressed, some of their star players would go on to overcompensate on that front.

Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou looks on as his charges battle to secure the PSL title. Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Oswin Appollis looked to burst through in the 35th minute but was halted in the penalty area by an expertly-timed Ncanana challenge. City's physicality proved a problem early on for Pirates - as had been the case when they faced Kaizer Chiefs in a 1-1 draw on April 26.

Trepidation grew within a packed Orlando Amstel Arena, which reacted with excitement when striker Evidence Makgopa came off the bench - not out of any malice, but rather desperation as Yanela Mbuthuma limped off in the 39th minute.

Thalente Mbatha saw a shot blocked inside the box in the 45th minute as the crowd groaned. There was to be no way through the blue sea of bodies for Pirates even in subsequent waves of attack before the half-time whistle blew.

Pirates started the second half on the front foot, but the low block and physicality of Durban City continued to frustrate them. Mofokeng's 54th minute free-kick was pushed away from goal in one of several early second-half chances for the Buccaneers.

A Pirates corner was deflected into the path of Patrick Maswanganyi in the box in the 56th minute, but he fluffed his lines, firing well off target.

Five minutes later, Appollis attempted a spectacular overhead kick inside the box that almost paid dividends, firing just over the bar.

In the 75th minute, Appollis was at the centre of the action again as his fierce long-range strike was tipped just wide of goal by Asare - as close as Pirates had come to breaking the deadlock. Mofokeng then attempted two audacious long-range strikes in the 79th and 81st minutes, with two frustrating misses.

Appollis headed over the bar from a Mofokeng cross in the 82nd minute, with desperation growing from the men in black and white. As the pressure increased, so too did the noise levels as the home fans tried one last time to will the ball into the net and end a 14-year curse.

The pattern of play did not change, however, as Appollis fired well off target with a wild effort in the 85th minute.

After a minimum of six minutes of stoppage time was added on, Mofokeng forced a fingertip save with a fierce long-range strike.

There was to be no way through for Pirates, who missed a chance to all but seal the league title in front of their home fans - known affectionately as "The Ghost".

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, their league title drought will continue to haunt them for at least a week longer.