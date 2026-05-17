Satwik-Chirag vs Cardano-Marthin in Thailand Open final; Kolkata derby in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 17

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 17, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty take on Leo Rolly Carnando / Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in the BWF Thailand Open Super 500 final [Not before 11:20 AM].

Football: SC Delhi vs Inter Kashi [5 PM] and Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC [7:30 PM] in the Indian Super League.

Football: Diamond Harbour only need a point against Dempo SC to win the IFL [6:30 PM].

Weightlifting: The Asian Championships conclude in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

What happened yesterday?