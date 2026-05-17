Satwik-Chirag vs Cardano-Marthin in Thailand Open final; Kolkata derby in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 17

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 17, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty take on Leo Rolly Carnando / Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in the BWF Thailand Open Super 500 final [Not before 11:20 AM].
Football: SC Delhi vs Inter Kashi [5 PM] and Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC [7:30 PM] in the Indian Super League.
Football: Diamond Harbour only need a point against Dempo SC to win the IFL [6:30 PM].
Weightlifting: The Asian Championships conclude in Gandhinagar on Sunday.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty beat Malaysia's Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin 19-21, 22-20, 21-16 in the Thailand Open semifinal.
Football: Punjab FC beat Odisha FC 3-2 to end Bengaluru FC's slim title hopes, which were kept alive after a late 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in the earlier game.
Football: Sreenidi Deccan edged out Chanmari to stay in the IFL title race.
Weightlifting: India's medal haul rose to four as Sanjana claimed bronze at Asian C'ships.
Athletics: Parul ran 2nd career-best time in 3000m steeplechase to finish 7th in Shanghai DL.
Squash: Senthilkumar, Joshna won big in National Doubles squash.