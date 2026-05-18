Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 18

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 18, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa [7:30 PM] in the Indian Super League.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag lost the Thailand Open Final.
Football: Cummings, Edmund struck late as the Kolkata derby ended in thrilling 1-1 draw; Delhi and Kashi played out a goalless draw in the ISL.
Football: Hugo Díaz's injury-time equaliser sealed the IFL 2025-26 title for Diamond Harbour.
Weightlifting: India finished 11th in the Asian C'ships, 3rd in women''s team ranking.
Rugby: Indian men won silver; women finished fourth at CASA Rugby 7s.