Boushy, Hiltz score hat tricks as Rock top Thunderbirds in NLL finals

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The Toronto Rock defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds 12-7 in Game 2 of the NLL finals on Sunday at Scotiabank Centre to win their first NLL championship since 2011 and seventh overall with a sweep of the best-of-three series.

Chris Boushy and Owen Hiltz each recorded a hat trick to pace the Rock's offense. Mark Matthews was a key playmaker, contributing four points on one goal and three assists.

Goaltender Nick Rose was stellar in the victory for Toronto, making 34 saves. Also scoring for Toronto were CJ Kirst, Sam English, Hugh Kelleher, Lucas Hucal and Latrell Harris with one goal apiece.

Clarke Petterson led the Halifax offense with three goals and an assist. Cody Jamieson and Mike Robinson each contributed one goal and two assists. Goalie Warren Hill made 40 saves in the losing effort.

Toronto jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the opening period, but Halifax battled back to take a 6-5 lead in the second quarter. The Rock responded to lead 8-6 at halftime and took a 9-7 advantage into the final period. Toronto's defense then shut the door, holding the Thunderbirds scoreless in the fourth quarter while the Rock scored three unanswered goals.

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