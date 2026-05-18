No luck for Ajax wunderkind Jorthy Mokio in experienced DR Congo squad for FIFA World Cup

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Gaël Kakuta's surprise return, and the omission of Ajax's teenage prospect Jorthy Mokio headlined the Democratic Republic of Congo's FIFA World Cup squad announcement on Monday,

Sébastien Desabre revealed the 26 players who will represent the Leopards at their return to the tournament for the first time in 52 years, headlined by veterans and European-based players.

While Kakuta makes the list, there's no place, and likely wouldn't have been even if FIFA rules went in his favour, for 18-year-old Ghent-born utility man Mokio, who has featured 26 times for Ajax in the Eredivise this term, and had piqued the interest of Desabre.

Despite making his debut for Belgium in March 2025, Mokio opted to switch allegiances to the land of his parents, but has not been rewarded with a World Cup berth. The decision to switch countries after making his international debut, albeit off the bench, means Mokio cannot play for the African side until 2028.

Frenchman Desabre has largely kept faith with the players who represented the Central Africans during the qualifying campaign, and at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the likes of captain Chancel Mbemba, Cédric Bakambu and Samuel Moutoussamy all present.

Premier League representatives and dual-nationals Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Noah Sadiki and Axel Tuanzebe, who scored the extra-time winner in the Intercontinental playoff victory over Jamaica, are rewarded for their decision to commit to the Leopards by securing their spots in the World Cup squad.

There's also a place for Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa, who missed the AFCON due to injury, but made his comeback for the national side during the March international break.

The 34-year-old Kakuta makes his return despite not being called up by Desabre for the playoff against Jamaica, while he only made the cut at the AFCON as a late replacement for injured Mario Stroeykens.

The veteran offers something a little different to a Congolese attacking line heavily built around physical, athletic players who thrive in Desabre's transition style, and he remains one of the nation's most popular players due to his creativity and technical prowess.

Jorthy Mokio was not selected for the DRC's World Cup squad despite switching allegiance from Belgium recently. Raymond Smit/Newhouse Media/MB Media/Getty Images

A wonderkid at Chelsea as a teenager, he may have failed to realise his potential, but has still represented the likes of Sevilla, Deportivo La Coruna and Racing Club de Lens during a nomadic career across Europe and Asia.

Currently on the books of Greek Super League side AEL, he's struggled for fitness in recent months, playing just seven minutes of action since April 26, but remains an inspirational figure for the many diaspora players in the Leopards squad.

The DRC, whose only last qualification for the World Cup was in 1974, kick off their campaign against Portugal in Houston on June 17, before taking on Colombia in Zapopan six days later.

They conclude their Group K campaign against Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27.

DR Congo World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Timothy Fayulu (FC Noah), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre), Mattieu Epolo (Standard Luik)

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham), Gedeon Kalulu (Aris), Chancel Mbemba (LOSC), Steve Kapuadi (Widzew Lodz), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Dylan Batubinsika (Larissa), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian), Arthur Masuaku (RC Lens), Joris Kayembe (KRC Genk)

Midfielders: Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Ngal'Ayel Mukau (LOSC), Gaël Kakuta (Larissa), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Edo Kayembe (Watford)

Attackers: Théo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Nathanaël Mbuku (Montpellier), Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis), Simon Banza (Al-Jazira), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids FC), Brian Cipenga (CD Castellon), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle), Meschack Elia (Alanyaspor)