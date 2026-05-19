NorthEast United take on Mohammedan in ISL; Malaysia Masters badminton begins: Indian Sports LIVE, May 19

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 19, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: NorthEast United FC vs Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League.
Badminton: The Malaysia Masters Super 500 begins with a number of Indians in action
Chess: The Super Chess Classic continues.
What happened yesterday?
Football: Kerala Blasters end ISL season with 2-1 win against FC Goa
Archery: Teenagers Kirti, Kumkum headline Indian squad for Asian Games; Deepika, Atanu, Verma miss out
Hockey: Lalthantluangi picked for Australia tour, Salima Tete to captain side
Chess: Praggnanandhaa held by Foreest; Keymer surges ahead at Super Classic Chess
Hockey: India U-18 men beat Australia 6-3 to level series