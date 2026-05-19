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          NorthEast United take on Mohammedan in ISL; Malaysia Masters badminton begins: Indian Sports LIVE, May 19

          Surajit Sharma / Focus Sports / ISL
          • ESPN staffMay 19, 2026, 04:34 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 19, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: NorthEast United FC vs Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League.

          • Badminton: The Malaysia Masters Super 500 begins with a number of Indians in action

          • Chess: The Super Chess Classic continues.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Kerala Blasters end ISL season with 2-1 win against FC Goa

          • Archery: Teenagers Kirti, Kumkum headline Indian squad for Asian Games; Deepika, Atanu, Verma miss out

          • Hockey: Lalthantluangi picked for Australia tour, Salima Tete to captain side

          • Chess: Praggnanandhaa held by Foreest; Keymer surges ahead at Super Classic Chess

          • Hockey: India U-18 men beat Australia 6-3 to level series