Orbit College vs. Orlando Pirates - kick-off time, team news, how to watch, permutations

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After their 0-0 home draw with Durban City, Orlando Pirates head into their final game of the South African Premiership season - a visit to Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday - needing a win to seal their first title in 14 years.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns finished their league season early due to a scheduling conflict with the CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR. Miguel Cardoso's side accumulated 68 points from 30 games with a goal difference of +36.

Orlando Pirates could have levelled the reigning champions on points if they beat Durban City, and with their superior goal difference of +44 (which, naturally, could have increased even further if they won), the title could have been all but settled.

Pirates missed out on all but sealing the league in front of their home fans, but they command huge support across the country. Orbit College have moved this game to Mbombela, rather than hosting it in their home North West Province.

There could well have been a commercial imperative for Orbit to do so. However, there is an interesting subplot. Sundowns head coach Cardoso has often complained about the pitches his side has been asked to play on, claiming that Pirates had a "red carpet" rolled out for them in comparison.

When Sundowns visited Orbit College in March, they played at Rustenburg's Olympia Park - the club's usual home ground. Sundowns won 2-0 with goals from Miguel Reisinho and Iqraam Rayners.

While Cardoso may have much to say about that, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has only one core fact to focus on at the moment: if Pirates win at Mbombela Stadium, they will be champions. If they draw or lose, Sundowns will win a ninth straight title.

Orbit College's relegation fight is not entirely in their hands. As it stands, they are 15th out of 16 teams and on course to go to the promotion/relegation playoffs. A point against Orlando Pirates will, at the very least, ensure that they do not finish bottom of the table and suffer automatic relegation.

Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou looks on as his charges battle to secure the PSL title. Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Key details

Date: Saturday, May 23 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Mbombela Stadium

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Winger Tshepang Moremi came off the bench for Pirates in the draw with Durban City, having missed their previous two games with an injury picked up in the first half of the 1-1 Soweto Derby draw with Kaizer Chiefs on April 26.

Striker Yanela Mbuthuma limped off in the first half of the Durban City clash. Although he was clearly not at 100%, there is no suggestion that the injury was serious and there may possibly have been a tactical component of the decision to bring the more physical Evidence Makgopa on in his place against a Durban City side that set up a low block and defended aggressively.

Expected lineups

Orbit College

GK Sekhoane Moerane

LB Thulani Jingana | CB Karabo Mgeshane | CB Thabang Nhlapo | RB Halalisani Vilakazi

CM Given Thibedi | CM Lebohang Lesako

LW Gomolemo Khoto | AM Siyabulela Mabele | RW Kobamelo Setlhodi

ST Lucky Mahlatsi

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Thalente Mbatha

LW Tshepang Moremi | ST Evidence Makgopa | RW Oswin Appollis

Stats

Orlando Pirates have only conceded 12 goals in 29 Premiership matches this season.

The last time Orlando Pirates won the Premiership (in 2011/12), only five of the current 16 teams in the league were present in the top flight: themselves, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Golden Arrows. Of those five, only Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns have not suffered any relegations since.