CAF Champions League final second leg - AS FAR vs. Mamelodi Sundowns kick-off time, team news, how to watch

Miguel Cardoso and Alexandre Santos say they stayed calm during the VAR confusion in the CAF Champions League final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR. (2:17)

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Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Rabat to defend their 1-0 lead against AS FAR on Sunday in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final.

Sundowns dominated the first leg at Loftus Versfeld, with a stunning Aubrey Modiba free-kick giving Miguel Cardoso's charges the advantage and a controlled performance on and off the ball ensuring they avoided conceding what would have been a vital away goal.

However, the Brazilians let several golden opportunities to give themselves breathing space slip. They will know all too well, having lost last season's final to Pyramids FC and regularly gone far in the tournament since their 2016 triumph, that a hostile atmosphere is par for the course for away ties in North Africa.

AS FAR supporters were involved in clashes with police during the first leg in Pretoria, but the situation was quickly brought under control. AS FAR head coach Alexandre Santos said that he had observed the clashes in the stands, but they had not disrupted his team. Sundowns boss Cardoso said that he had not witnessed it at all in the moment - with both coaches expressing hopes for the safety of all involved.

In Rabat, even under the safest of conditions, Sundowns will certainly feel the pressure of playing in front of the home fans. However, Cardoso has encouraged his team to play their natural game regardless.

Both teams are chasing a second African championship. AS FAR won the title in 1985, while Sundowns became the second South African club to lift the title under Pitso Mosimane 10 years ago.

Key details

Date: May 24 at 21:00 CAT (20:00 Moroccan time, 19:00 GMT)

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 and on SABC in South Africa. In the UK, Channel 4 have secured broadcasting rights.

Aubrey Modiba could be key for Mamelodi Sundowns against AS FAR again. Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Team news

Keanu Cupido was a shock inclusion in the starting lineup for Sundowns in the first leg after Siphesihle Ndlovu had clattered into the vicinity of his collarbone in the 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs on May 6. Cupido revealed to journalists after the 1-0 win in the home leg that he took painkilling injections to be able to play.

Cardoso will have more options at centre-back for the second leg than the first, with Grant Kekana returning from suspension.

Goalscorer Modiba limped off and was replaced by Divine Lunga at left-back, but whatever his condition, he was in good spirits when talking to journalists post-game.

Expected lineups

AS FAR

GK Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

LB Tó Carneiro | CB Fallou Mendy | CB Marouane Louadni | RB Anas Bach

LM Ahmed Hammoudan | CM Mohamed Hrimat | CM Nolan Mbemba | RM Reda Slim

LS Youssef El Fahli | RS Abdelfettah Hadraf

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Divine Lunga | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Jayden Adams

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Nuno Santos | RW Kutlwano Letlhaku

ST Brayan León

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have won all of their last three CAF Champions League matches 1-0.

Miguel Cardoso has only lost four of his 29 CAF Champions League games as a head coach, but two of those defeats have come in finals.