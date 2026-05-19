New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers chase NBA Finals berth on Disney+ Philippines

Stephen A. Smith previews the Knicks' matchup vs. the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. (1:51)

Why Stephen A. expects Knicks-Cavs 'to be a nail-biter of a series' (1:51)

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With the reigning East champion Indiana Pacers taking a step back this season, the door has opened for long-time contenders to finally seize control of the conference.

Now, two franchises hungry for a breakthrough find themselves four wins away from an NBA Finals berth.

For the New York Knicks, it marks a second conference finals appearance in recent years as they continue their resurgence behind a battle-tested core.

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Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reached this stage for the first time since the LeBron James era, with Donovan Mitchell set for his first-ever conference finals appearance.

Game 1 of this series begins on May 20, with games airing every other day at 8 a.m. on Disney+ Philippines -- and here's why this matchup is a can't miss heading into the stretch run.

Which secondary star will be more reliable: Harden or Towns?

With both teams built around elite lead guards in Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson, the Eastern Conference finals may ultimately come down to which secondary star can consistently relieve pressure offensively.

For Cleveland, James Harden's postseason run has been productive statistically, averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game entering the conference finals.

But the concern remains his inconsistency from game to game, as he had another bummer in their recent Game 7 victory against the Detroit Pistons with only nine points on 20% shooting from the field.

There were stretches where Harden struggled badly with turnovers and efficiency against physical perimeter defense, particularly when the Pistons crowded his driving lanes and forced him into difficult isolations. That volatility has followed Harden throughout much of his playoff career, especially in high-pressure games where defenses load up on his tendencies.

The impact Karl-Anthony Towns and James Harden can make respectively could potentially decide the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Jason Miller/Getty Images

On the other side, Karl-Anthony Towns has quietly put together one of the most efficient playoff runs of his career for New York.

Through the 2026 postseason, he is averaging 17.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 59/48/90 shooting splits. His impact has extended beyond scoring, with New York increasingly using him as a playmaking hub offensively to punish double teams and facilitate movement around Brunson.

That versatility becomes especially important against Cleveland's frontcourt because Towns now has to balance floor-spacing responsibilities while dealing with the physicality of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen inside.

What makes the matchup fascinating is how different their responsibilities are.

Harden functions more as a perimeter initiator beside Mitchell, while Towns gives New York spacing, rebounding, and secondary playmaking from the frontcourt. Both can win games offensively, but both can also become targets defensively depending on how the series unfolds.

Can Cleveland's twin towers consistently impose their will?

Few teams remaining in the playoffs can match Cleveland's interior combination of Mobley and Allen but, against New York, talent alone may not be enough -- the Cavaliers need both big men to consistently control the series physically.

That pairing showed its ceiling in Game 7 against Detroit. Allen finished with 23 points and dominant rebounding, while Mobley added 21 points and 12 rebounds in Cleveland's 125-94 win to close out the Pistons and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Throughout the postseason, Mobley has averaged 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks, while Allen has contributed 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, giving Cleveland one of the most physical frontcourts left in the playoffs.

But consistency has been the bigger issue.

There were stretches in the Detroit series where Cleveland's size advantage disappeared, especially when the offense became too perimeter-oriented or when the bigs struggled to punish smaller lineups offensively.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' double threat of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen could pose real problems for the New York Knicks -- provided they can maintain their consistency throughout the Eastern Conference finals. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Against New York, that cannot happen consistently because the Knicks are capable of spacing the floor with Towns while still matching physicality rebounding through Mitchell Robinson. If Mobley and Allen fail to establish themselves early, Cleveland risks losing one of its biggest advantages in the matchup.

What makes the challenge difficult is balancing physicality with mobility.

Allen needs to consistently dominate the glass and provide vertical pressure offensively, while Mobley has to remain aggressive instead of drifting too far offensively against New York's switching schemes. Defensively, both will also be tested by Towns' ability to pull defenders away from the rim and create space for Brunson to attack.

Now the question is whether Cleveland's twin towers can impose themselves for an entire series instead of in flashes.

If Mobley and Allen consistently control the paint, rebounding battle, and interior defense, the Cavaliers gain a major edge physically. If not, New York's spacing and offensive versatility could neutralize Cleveland's biggest strength.

Will New York's bench depth swing the series?

One of the biggest reasons behind New York's postseason run has been the production coming from beyond the starting lineup -- and against Cleveland -- that depth could become even more important over a long and physical series.

The Knicks' second unit has consistently delivered impactful minutes throughout the playoffs, highlighted by the fact that New York owns the best bench net rating in the postseason at +8.4.

That impact has shown up in multiple ways. Robinson is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game in just 21.3 minutes, giving the Knicks major second-chance opportunities and interior defense whenever the starters sit.

The depth that the New York Knicks pose could just prove an ace up their sleeve -- including a perpetual X-factor in Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson. Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Miles McBride has provided steady perimeter scoring and pressure defense with 10.1 points per game while shooting 39.2% from three in the playoffs. Even Jose Alvarado has given New York another energetic defender and secondary ball handler capable of disrupting opposing guards.

And don't forget that Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson can explode on any given night.

That depth became especially noticeable during the Knicks' sweep of Philadelphia.

New York consistently survived the non-Brunson minutes because the bench continued generating offense and maintaining defensive intensity instead of simply trying to hold the line. Robinson's rebounding helped New York control possession battles, while McBride's shooting punished defenses that overloaded toward Brunson and Towns.

Against Cleveland, those contributions become even more important because the Cavaliers are coming off two physically draining seven-game series.