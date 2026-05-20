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          Lakshya, Prannoy among host of Indians in first-round action at Malaysia Masters: Indian Sports LIVE, May 20

          Lakshya Sen. Shi Tang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMay 20, 2026, 01:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 20, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The Malaysia Masters Super 500 will see a host of Indians in first-round action.

          • Chess: The Super Chess Classic continues.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: NorthEast United end ISL campaign with win over relegated Mohammedan Sporting.

          • Badminton: Hariharan-Arjun stun Popov brothers; Chaliha enters main draw at Malaysia Masters.

          • Surfing: Indian Open of Surfing from May 29-31.