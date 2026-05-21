ISL final day with 5 clubs vying for title, Indians in action at Malaysia Masters: Indian Sports LIVE, May 21

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 21, 2026.

What's on today?

Football: The 2025-26 season of the ISL comes down to the final day where five clubs - Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC - will aim to become champions across four games involving eight teams.

Badminton : The Malaysia Masters Super 500 will see the few standing Indians in second-round action.

Chess: The Super Chess Classic continues.

What happened yesterday?