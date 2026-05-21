Eliud Kipchoge praises South Africa's runners... and wants to watch the Springboks

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CAPE TOWN -- Marathon running legend Eliud Kipchoge, who is in South Africa for the Cape Town Marathon this Sunday, has praised SA's running culture... and said he hoped to meet the Springboks rugby team.

Cape Town is the first stop for Kipchoge's Running World tour, which will see him run marathons on seven continents in an expected timeframe of 2-3 years.

Kipchoge is not set to be racing at full pace on Sunday, but is rather in the Mother City to promote the race as it seeks World Major status, which would be a first for an African race.

Demonstrating a remarkably in-depth knowledge of the local South African running scene, Kipchoge praised the country for its organisation of ultramarathons and regular significant races, such as Absa Run Your City.

He stated that while South Africa has not yet come close to matching the likes of Kenya and Ethiopia in terms of marathon achievements, potential for growth exists.

"I believe that South Africa is a place where running is rich - and I believe in those townships, there are a lot of kids with huge talent," Kipchoge said, referring to densely-populated lower-income urban areas.

"If you see the big races in South Africa -- if you see how the people are actually running in Comrades, Cape Town Marathon, Two Oceans -- then you realise that there is huge talent.

"Above all, you see a company like Absa organising 10km races in [five] cities at once, getting over 50,000 people by 8 a.m. - and by 9 a.m., 60,000 people have completed the run - it's really beautiful. It's motivating and inspiring to see how South Africa respects the sport."

Kipchoge, an increasingly regular visitor to the country, also hopes to indulge his interest in South Africa's two most popular sports, football and rugby.

"A huge priority is to go to townships, experience the livelihood in townships. I have to go, at least, to see the Springboks - because that's the heart of South Africans. I also want to see a football team in South Africa," he said.

"I want to meet people in South Africa. I want to be with those human beings who promote life in South Africa.

"I want to see how the townships are and how kids are [playing] football in townships and how rugby is promoted in South Africa - and meet the corporates who are venturing in sport.

"It will be an interesting time. It will be a busy time in South Africa, but I think it will be really fruitful."