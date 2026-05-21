UWCL! Championship! NBA! DFB Pokal! Finals Fever hits ESPN in Africa this weekend

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN Africa will be airing a packed line-up of major finals and championship action, set to air across ESPN (DStv 218, Startimes 248), ESPN2 (DStv 219, Startimes 249), and on both linear channels on Disney+ in South Africa.

With football from some of Europe's biggest cup competitions, the weekend of 22 to 24 May promises wall-to-wall action featuring elite clubs, title-deciding fixtures, and some of the sport world's most anticipated match-ups.

UEFA Women's Champions League final

Saturday May 23 will see Barcelona take on Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League final at 18:00 (CAT) from the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

The final marks the first time the event will be hosted in Norway and forms part of ESPN Africa's continued commitment to bringing world-class international sport to audiences across the continent. ESPN holds exclusive rights to the competition across sub-Saharan Africa.

ESPN

The Championship's graduate to the English Premier League

The EFL Championship Play-Off Final, which has been mired in controversy, will be played from Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday 23 May, with the kickoff time at 4:30pm CAT.

Widely referred to as the "richest game in football", the fixture determines which club could secure promotion to the English Premier League alongside the top two teams from the regular season.

Hull City and Middlesbrough are in the highly contested race for a coveted place in the Premiership, and will battle it out under the famous Wembley arch.

Giants battle for DFB Pokal glory

The football action continues on Sunday 24 May at 20:00 with the DFB-Pokal Final from Berlin's Olympiastadion, where Bayern Munich will face reigning champions VfB Stuttgart in Germany's premiere domestic cup competition.

Stuttgart lifted the trophy in 2025 after defeating Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in the final and will now attempt to defend their title against one of Europe's most formidable football clubs.