Ashmita Chaliha in Malaysia Masters quarters; Federation Cup athletics begins: Indian Sports LIVE, May 22

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 22, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Ashmita Chaliha faces Line Kjærsfeldt in Malaysia Masters Super 500 quarters
Athletics: Federation Cup athletics event begins in Ranchi.
Chess: The Super Chess Classic continues.
What happened yesterday?
Football: Seven ISL clubs, including East Bengal, granted Premier 1 licence; Mohun Bagan among seven rejected
Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy exit Malaysia Masters in first round; Malvika, Ashmita, Devika only winners in singles
Hockey: India (M) hold Australia, India (W) beat them in U-18 series.