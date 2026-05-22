The final week of the season - What's still on the line for African players in Europe?

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As we enter the final week of the 2025-26 season, there's still much at stake for African stars across Europe's biggest competitions.

Here's everything that's still up for grabs for the continent's stars in Europe's major leagues.

UEFA Champions League final, May 30

There aren't any African internationals on Premier League champions Arsenal's books, but Achraf Hakimi is coming to the end of another fine season with Paris Saint-Germain where he's already won the Ligue 1 crown.

The Morocco international was outstanding in last year's UCL final, opening the scoring after 12 minutes after a fine through ball from Désiré Doué to set PSG on their way to an astonishing 5-0 victory.

Having already won the Champions League twice -- he was also a winner in 2018 with Real Madrid -- Hakimi would tie Samuel Eto'o as the most successful African player in European Cup history if PSG could dispatch Arsenal in Budapest.

He'd also become the first African player since Eto'o in 2009 and 2010 to win the title in consecutive seasons.

However, Hakimi has been absent for PSG's last five matches -- including the second leg of their semifinal victory over Bayern Munich -- after being injured in the first leg of that Final Four double header.

Encouraging noises from inside the club suggest that he'll be back in time to feature, although the 27-year-old is yet to return to training, and time is running out for him to return to fitness for the clash with the Gunners.

Ibrahim Mbaye and Senny Mayulu could be options from the bench for Luis Enrique's side.

Nicolas Gaudin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

UEFA Conference League final, May 27

Senegal star Ismaïla Sarr has been outstanding for Crystal Palace during their unprecedented run to the Conference League final, scoring nine en route to the final to lead the competition's scoring charts.

He's scored six goals in the Eagles' last five knockout games, as well as another in the 2-2 draw with Brentford earlier this month, and is in fine form as Oliver Glasner's side target their second major honour in a year after 2025's FA Cup final heroics.

Evann Guessand and Christantus Uche could both also feature for the Londoners, while Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad have been struggling with injury in recent weeks.

Their opponents, Rayo Vallecano, have also been starved of silverware throughout their history, and Sarr's international teammates Pathé Ciss and Nobel Mendy will be desperate to play their part in Los Franjirrojos' finest hour.

Morocco's World Cup hopeful Ilias Akhomach was among the scorers in Rayo's quarterfinal victory over AEK Athens, although he faces a race against fitness to be in action as he recovers from a muscle tear in his left quad.

Premier League leftovers

Arsenal have the title wrapped up, but the small matters of European qualification and relegation must still be decided on the final day.

Mohamed Salah's public comments about the state of Liverpool under Arne Slot has left a sour taste, but surely the Dutch coach wouldn't deny the Egypt great the opportunity to bow out with a fond farewell to the Anfield faithful in his last match before departing for pastures new?

The Reds' Champions League participation next season isn't yet secure, and the Egyptian could yet say goodbye by guaranteeing top-tier European football for the team he's called home for the last nine years.