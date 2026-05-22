The final week of the season - What's still on the line for African players in Europe?

As we enter the final week of the 2025-26 season, there's still much at stake for African stars across Europe's biggest competitions.
Here's everything that's still up for grabs for the continent's stars in Europe's major leagues.
UEFA Champions League final, May 30
There aren't any African internationals on Premier League champions Arsenal's books, but Achraf Hakimi is coming to the end of another fine season with Paris Saint-Germain where he's already won the Ligue 1 crown.
The Morocco international was outstanding in last year's UCL final, opening the scoring after 12 minutes after a fine through ball from Désiré Doué to set PSG on their way to an astonishing 5-0 victory.
Having already won the Champions League twice -- he was also a winner in 2018 with Real Madrid -- Hakimi would tie Samuel Eto'o as the most successful African player in European Cup history if PSG could dispatch Arsenal in Budapest.
He'd also become the first African player since Eto'o in 2009 and 2010 to win the title in consecutive seasons.
However, Hakimi has been absent for PSG's last five matches -- including the second leg of their semifinal victory over Bayern Munich -- after being injured in the first leg of that Final Four double header.
Encouraging noises from inside the club suggest that he'll be back in time to feature, although the 27-year-old is yet to return to training, and time is running out for him to return to fitness for the clash with the Gunners.
Ibrahim Mbaye and Senny Mayulu could be options from the bench for Luis Enrique's side.
UEFA Conference League final, May 27
Senegal star Ismaïla Sarr has been outstanding for Crystal Palace during their unprecedented run to the Conference League final, scoring nine en route to the final to lead the competition's scoring charts.
He's scored six goals in the Eagles' last five knockout games, as well as another in the 2-2 draw with Brentford earlier this month, and is in fine form as Oliver Glasner's side target their second major honour in a year after 2025's FA Cup final heroics.
Evann Guessand and Christantus Uche could both also feature for the Londoners, while Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad have been struggling with injury in recent weeks.
Their opponents, Rayo Vallecano, have also been starved of silverware throughout their history, and Sarr's international teammates Pathé Ciss and Nobel Mendy will be desperate to play their part in Los Franjirrojos' finest hour.
Morocco's World Cup hopeful Ilias Akhomach was among the scorers in Rayo's quarterfinal victory over AEK Athens, although he faces a race against fitness to be in action as he recovers from a muscle tear in his left quad.
Premier League leftovers
Arsenal have the title wrapped up, but the small matters of European qualification and relegation must still be decided on the final day.
Mohamed Salah's public comments about the state of Liverpool under Arne Slot has left a sour taste, but surely the Dutch coach wouldn't deny the Egypt great the opportunity to bow out with a fond farewell to the Anfield faithful in his last match before departing for pastures new?
The Reds' Champions League participation next season isn't yet secure, and the Egyptian could yet say goodbye by guaranteeing top-tier European football for the team he's called home for the last nine years.
They'll be up against Brentford and Dango Ouattara, where the Bees could still secure European qualification for the first time in their history if they beat the Reds and other results go their way.
Bournemouth, for whom Franco-Ivorian Junior Kroupi is ending the season in fine fettle, could yet qualify for the Champions League, while Yankuba Minteh's Brighton & Hove Albion and Noah Sadiki's Sunderland will also be pushing to end the year with European tickets.
At the bottom, it's a straight shootout between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to avoid the drop.
Pape Matar Sarr has been limited to a substitute role under Roberto De Zerbi, while Yves Bissouma hasn't featured in the last two matches under the Italian coach as Spurs have been unable to guarantee their safety, although either could be called upon as the Londoners look to avoid defeat by Everton at home to secure survival.
West Ham United have snatched peril from the jaws of safety in recent weeks, with three consecutive defeats, and their African contingent -- Aaron Wan-Bissaka, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Soungoutou Magassa and Mohamadou Kanté -- must beat Leeds United and hope Spurs lose to avoid the drop.
EFL Championship final
On Saturday, Hull City will contest the EFL Championship playoff final against Middlesbrough - replacements for Southampton after they were expelled for spying on their opponents - live on ESPN's channels in Africa.
Algerian winger Mohamed Belloumi was outstanding for the Tigers in their 2-0 semifinal second leg victory over Millwall, and could be primed to set Wembley alight, while Nigeria's Semi Ajayi should also feature.
Spain's UEFA spots
There should be drama aplenty on the final day in Spain, with Ilaix Moriba's Celta Vigo requiring just a draw at home to Sevilla to secure the last Europa League spot.
However, if Celta lose and Getafe defeat Osasuna at home, then Djene Dakonam's Azulones would advance instead.
Rayo could capitalise on any Getafe slip up to move into seventh and return to the Conference League - unless, of course, they defeat Palace next Wednesday to move into the Europa League instead.
Espanyol and their Moroccan fullback Omar El Hilali are not entirely out of the running for Europe either.
At the other end of the table, Mallorca (Zito Luvumbo), Girona (Azzedine Ounahi), Elche (Grady Diangana), Osasuna (Enzo Boyomo) and Levante (Karl Etta Eyong) are all still in danger of the drop.
Can Juventus secure Serie A top 4?
The big story in Italy is Juventus' last-day tussle with Torino to secure a top four finish -- and thus Champions League qualification -- with the Old Lady needing a win against their neighbours and other results to go their way to reach the UCL.
The match represents the opportunity for Jérémie Boga to bounce back following the disappointment of missing out on the Ivory Coast's FIFA World Cup squad.
AS Roma, with their Elephants defender Evan Ndicka, AC Milan and Como (Assane Diao) are the teams ahead of Juve, each looking to secure a top four finish themselves.
Cremonese (David Okereke) and Lecce (Lameck Banda, Lassana Coulibaly, Walid Cheddira) are battling to avoid joining Hellas Verona and Pisa in the second tier next season.
More German silverware for Jackson?
Nicolas Jackson's time at Bayern Munich has already resulted in a Bundesliga winner's medal, and the Senegal international can end his loan stint from Chelsea with a DFB-Pokal final success when the Bavarian giants face VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.
The match gives the 24-year-old, who scored eight league goals this season, the opportunity to depart on a high after he's largely spent a year in the shadow of Harry Kane. The future remains uncertain for the ex-Villarreal man, who still has seven years left on his contract with Chelsea.
For Stuttgart, Morocco's Bilal El Khannouss has rediscovered some form in recent weeks, and may see the German Cup final as a valuable opportunity to stake a late claim for inclusion in Mohamed Ouahbi's Atlas Lions squad.