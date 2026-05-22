Steve O'Rourke out as coach of PWHL's Seattle Torrent

SEATTLE -- Steve O'Rourke is out as coach of the Seattle Torrent after the expansion team finished last in the PWHL standings in its first season.

General manager Meghan Turner announced O'Rourke's departure on Friday, describing it as a mutual decision.

"We are grateful to Steve for his contributions to the Seattle Torrent during our inaugural season," Turner said in a statement. "We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Before taking the Torrent job, the 51-year-old O'Rourke coached the Oshawa Generals, a junior team in the Ontario Hockey League.