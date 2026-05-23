WWE Clash in Italy: How to watch in UK, TV channel, live stream, dates, start time, matches, schedule

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Brock Lesnar has returned to attack Oba Femi. Getty

The first-ever WWE premium live event in Italy comes with a special start time which will be welcomed by fans in the UK.

The event in Turin, Italy, features major matches with some of WWE's top talent -- including Brock Lesnar.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know...

When is WWE Clash in Italy, what is the start time?

WWE Clash in Italy is on Sunday May 31 in Turin, Italy.

The event begins at 6.30 p.m. BST.

How to watch WWE Clash in Italy in the UK

UK fans can watch WWE Clash in Italy on Netflix. It is available as part of a standard Netflix subscription which begins at £5.99. It will also be available (without spoilers on the homepage) to watch afterwards.

WWE Clash in Italy matches, schedule

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns will collide in Italy. Getty

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther -- Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu -- Tribal Combat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

What's at stake?

Lesnar appeared to have retired after WrestleMania 42 yet made a shocking comeback to attack Oba Femi. It seemed like Oba Femi had gotten the better of Lesnar in the legend's final match, on the grandest stage of them all. However, Lesnar is now looking to even the score at Clash in Italy.

Roman Reigns is defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match.

That means no rules, no disqualifcations.

But more importantly than the belt, the winner of this Tribal Combat match will become recognised as the Tribal Chief -- the boss of the Anoa'i family.

Reigns has already beaten Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa under this rule-set but is Fatu too tough to overcome?

Cody Rhodes is putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Gunther.