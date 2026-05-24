Federation Cup athletics continues: Indian Sports LIVE, May 24

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 24, 2026.
What's on today?
Athletics: The Federation Cup continues in Ranchi.
What happened yesterday?
Athletics: Gurindervir Singh set a new 100m national record of 10.09s, Vishal TK set a new 400m national record of 44.98s, Tejaswin Shankar set a new decathlon national record of 8057 points..
Wrestling: Delhi HC ruled that Vinesh Phogat can compete in the Asian Games trials.
Tennis: Bhambri-Venus duo lost the Geneva Open men's doubles final.