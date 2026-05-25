          Animesh Kujur, Sachin Yadav in action at Federation Cup; Norway Chess begins: Indian Sports LIVE, May 25

          Animesh Kujur. AFI
          • ESPN staffMay 25, 2026, 05:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 25, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Athletics: The Federation Cup continues in Ranchi with Sachin Yadav (javelin) and Animesh Kujur (200m) in action.

          • Norway Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh in action.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Athletics: Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar share men's pole vault national record in Federation Cup

          • Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak wins silver medal in FIG World Challenge Cup