Rider, 68, dies racing on the Isle of Man a day before TT begins

Alan Oversby died in the Pre-TT Classic. Southern 100, via X

A rider has died in an accident while racing on the Isle of Man, a day before the TT begins.

Alan Oversby, aged 68, was competing in the Pre-TT Classic Road Races on Sunday. He lost his life in an incident on the approach to Ballakeighan, on the second lap of the 400cc race, organisers Southern 100 confirmed.

Oversby was a veteran of the Pre-TT Classic, first competing 21 years ago and winning his maiden race a year later.

- Isle of Man TT 2026: How to watch today, schedule, timings, dates, entry list, lap records, Michael Dunlop records

He won 16 races at the annual precursor to the Isle of Man TT, including two on Sunday 24 May, before his death.

The Pre-TT Classic takes place on the Billown circuit on the Isle of Man. The Southern 100 uses the same circuit.

It is for classic machinery only, and has become a welcome tradition on the island in the days before the TT roars into gear.

The famous TT begins on Monday May 25, with practice and qualifying.

The event, known for its danger, has improved its safety markedly over the years. In 2025, no rider fatalities were recorded. Peter Hickman and Michael Rutter were involved in notable crashes which left them injured and forced to withdraw from the rest of the TT last year, though.

Rutter won't return to the TT this year but Hickman is racing again. Davey Todd is a key absentee because he is recovering from injuries sustained at the Daytona 200.