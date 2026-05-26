Sindhu, Sat-Chi among Indians in action at Singapore Open; India (W) hockey tour of Australia begins: Indian Sports LIVE, May 26

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 26, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag are among the many Indians in action on the first day of Singapore Open Super 750.
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.
Shooting: Munich leg of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol begins.
Hockey: Indian women's hockey team take on Australia in the first of a four-match series.
Wrestling: The U23 Wrestling Asian Championships continue in Vietnam.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Divya Deshmukh all secured wins, while Koneru Humpy lost to Bibisara Assaubayeva
Football: India beat Maldives 11-0 in their women's SAFF Cup opener
Athletics: Shot putter Samardeep Singh Gill booked a CWG berth beating veteran Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Wrestling: Gold medal rush for Indians in U23 Asian Championships