Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey headline Ghana's provisional FIFA World Cup squad, injured Mohammed Kudus out

Luis de la Fuente talks about Spain's World Cup squad that features no Real Madrid players for the first time. (1:17)

'I don't care where they come from!' - Spain coach on Real Madrid absentees (1:17)

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Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo and Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey headline Ghana's 28-man squad for next month's FIFA World Cup, but injured playmaker Mohammed Kudus has been left out due to season-ending injury.

Coach Carlos Queiroz named the squad on Monday as Ghana opened its pre-World Cup training camp in Cardiff ahead of the June 2 friendly against Wales.

Kudus was not included after a quadriceps injury and subsequent recovery setback curtailed his season at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old was projected to miss several months after suffering the injury against Sunderland, but was expected to return ahead of the World Cup.

The club later reported the Ghana international suffered a setback during rehabilitation that could require surgery, which put his World Cup participation in doubt at the time.

His absence deprives Ghana of its leading attacking midfielder and one of its most influential players over the last four years.

Also absent from the squad is Mohammed Salisu. The AS Monaco centre-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a league game against Olympique Lyon in January, and Ghana's team doctor Dr. Prince Pambo confirmed earlier this year that his nine-month recovery timeline rules him out of the tournament.

"Mohammed Salisu will miss the World Cup; his knee injury requires nine months to recover," Dr. Pambo told Asempa FM.

Manchester City striker Antoine Semenyo had a superb season for the Premier League side, and is set to lead the line for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Queiroz, however, welcomed back several players returning from long-term injuries.

Olympique Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah returns for the first time in almost a year after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for more than 12 months.

Former Chelsea left back Baba Abdul Rahman was also recalled for the first time since September 2023 after a strong season with Greek side PAOK, where he made 35 appearances with three goals and three assists across all competitions.

Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin is also back after recovering from an ACL injury, while Rennes defender Alidu Seidu and Saint-Étienne midfielder Augustine Boakye also return after injury-hit seasons in Europe.

Ajax youngster Paul Reverson received his first senior call-up after impressing with the Dutch club's youth setup.

Athletic Bilbao striker Iñaki Williams, who had missed several recent national team matches through injury and fitness concerns earlier in the season, returned to the squad, which is led by captain Jordan Ayew and Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Ghana will open their Group L campaign against Panama in Toronto before facing England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

The Black Stars began training Monday at Dragon Park in Cardiff.

Ghana's Black Stars provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic), Solomon Agbasi (Accra Hearts of Oak), Paul Reverson (Ajax).

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alidu Seidu (Rennes), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg), Kojo Oppong Peprah (Nice), Alexander Djiku (Spartak Moscow), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Villarreal), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Augustine Boakye (Saint-Étienne), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City).

Forwards: Kamal Deen Sulemana (Atlanta), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City), Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).