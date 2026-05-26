Nigeria's Nicole Payne nets first pro goal in first start for NWSL's Orlando Pride

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After missing the entirety of last season, Nigeria defender Nicole Payne scored her first professional goal in her first start for the Orlando Pride, giving the reigning NWSL champions a 1-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.

Payne suffered a season-ending right ACL tear in February of 2025 during a preseason friendly for Portland Thorns against Angel City FC at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

The injury ruled her out for the entire 2025 NWSL campaign. On her return, she joined Orlando Pride and has been working her way into the side. Sunday was just her third appearance since returning from that injury, and her first start.

The goal could not have come at a more perfect time. With the first half winding down, midfielder Luana played a long ball over the top of the Wave defense that deflected off defender Kristen McNabb and fell to Payne at the edge of the area.

The 25-year-old took a touch and drove it right-footed across goal, past goalkeeper Didi Haračić and into the far corner.

"It was terrific," Pride head coach Seb Hines said. "She's playing somewhat out of position. She has some incredible qualities.

"We've progressed really well to put her in this position to star and see out 60 minutes, and we're just really pleased for her to get the game-winning goal."

Orlando Pride's Nicole Payne poses with her player of the match award after scoring against San Diego Wave. Meg McLaughlin/NWSL via Getty Images

It was Payne's first goal at any level since her college days at USC in 2022, about 120 miles north of where she scored on Sunday.

After her return from the ACL surgery, Payne said on Instagram: "Feeling super lucky and blessed to be back. This journey hasn't been an easy one but it's been the most rewarding."

Payne joined Orlando in January on a one-year deal after her two seasons with Portland, where she made 19 regular season appearances in 2024 before the knee injury ended her campaign early.

The injury has also kept Payne out of the Nigeria squad, where, alongside her older sister Toni, they made history as the first sisters to share the pitch for the Super Falcons when the two played together during the USWNT Summer Series in June 2021.

She has not played for the Super Falcons since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she featured in all three of Nigeria's group-stage matches, but could well be in line to return for this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pride will return home to face Bay FC on May 29 in their final match before the NWSL season pauses for the 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup.

The NWSL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (DStv 218 and 219), and on Disney+ in South Africa.