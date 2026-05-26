ESPN Africa secures exclusive NBA finals rights, and more, in sub-Saharan Africa

Stephen A. Smith cannot contain his excitement after the Knicks reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. (1:15)

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ESPN Africa has secured exclusive multiyear English pay TV broadcast rights to the NBA Finals across sub-Saharan Africa, which this year will be played between the New York Knicks and either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

The rights package also includes coverage of additional NBA Sunday Night regular season games each season, both Conference Finals each year, as well as exclusive rights to the NBA Finals.

All games will air live across ESPN (DStv 218, StarSat 248) and ESPN2 (DStv 219, StarSat 249), as well as on Disney+ in South Africa.

In addition to the live broadcasts, repeat airings are scheduled during the day, giving fans maximum flexibility and multiple opportunities to catch the action.

The 2026 NBA Finals are scheduled to run from Wednesday, 3 June to Friday, 19 June should the series go to a decisive Game 7. All games will tip off at 02:30 CAT, live from the United States.

The NBA commands a massive, passionate global following, with millions of fans across Africa closely following the league's biggest stars, rivalries and defining moments. From sold out arenas and iconic franchises to viral highlights and superstar athletes, the NBA has become one of the most recognisable sporting brands in the world. Last season saw the Oklahoma City Thunder crowned NBA champions after defeating the Indiana Pacers 4-3 in the Finals, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named the Finals Most Valuable Player.

African stars continue to play a major role in the NBA's global growth and popularity, with players including Cameroon's Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid, South Sudan's rookie Khaman Maluach, and global sensation Victor Wembanyama all helping to fuel the league's growing fan base across the continent.

Wembanyama, who has ties to the Democratic Republic of Congo, has rapidly become one of the NBA's most exciting young superstars, captivating fans worldwide with his remarkable skill, athleticism and larger-than-life presence on court.

The New York Knicks have reached the NBA finals. David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

The addition of the NBA Finals further expands ESPN Africa's growing basketball portfolio alongside its broad range of premier international sporting content.

Kyle De Klerk, Director of Sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa, says the acquisition marks an exciting moment for basketball fans across the region: "The NBA is one of the biggest and most celebrated sports properties in the world, with an incredibly passionate fan base across Africa.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences exclusive access to the NBA Finals over the next three seasons, alongside the Conference Finals and Sunday Night games. From superstar players and unforgettable rivalries to dramatic playoff moments, this is world-class basketball entertainment at its very best."

So, who will lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2026? There is only one way to find out.

For updates regarding the ESPN and its programming, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248

ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

ESPN linear channels are available on Disney+ in South Africa

• All times are stated in CAT / SAST

• Schedule subject to change