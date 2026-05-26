Who will be cut from South Africa's FIFA World Cup preliminary squad? Let's predict!

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Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos sprung a few surprises with the unveiling of his preliminary 32-man squad, but at least six more players will need to be dropped by the time he announces his final 23-to-26-man squad on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs fans in particular will have been pleasantly surprised to see four of their players in the preliminary squad, especially after one of South Africa's grandest clubs had no representatives at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

ESPN foresees three Glamour Boys making the cut for the tournament in Mexico, the USA and Canada (June 11 - July 19).

Here are the predicted cuts.

Poggenpoel was a surprise inclusion ahead of Portsmouth's Luke le Roux in the preliminary squad. The likes of Orlando Pirates' Masindi Nemtajela and Polokwane City's Ndamulelo Maphangule will also likely feel disappointed at having been snubbed, but Poggenpoel achieved a major feat when he won the Nedbank Cup with Durban City.

However, as a surprise inclusion without the experience of his colleagues, Poggenpoel is first in line to be trimmed by Broos when he selects his midfielders for the final squad.

Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya may have taken on Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in MLS action, but is unlikely to see him around the concourses at the FIFA World Cup. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A centre-back who probably deserved a call-up from Broos before it came, Makhanya did well to make the preliminary squad ahead of the likes of Tylon Smith and Keanu Cupido. However, his lack of experience at international level puts him first in the firing line in a position where there is plenty of competition.

This is the most controversial and uncertain among the six predictions. If Chaine does not make the final Bafana Bafana squad, it would be difficult to justify this in pure footballing terms after his impressive season.

However, Broos has an abundance of quality goalkeepers to choose from. Sportswire reported that there were tensions between Broos and the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. Due to the fact that he has Brandon Petersen and Ricardo Goss at his disposal in addition to usual starter Ronwen Williams, Broos can afford to go against the grain for at least one of his goalkeeping picks.

Orlando Pirates stopper Sipho Chaine recently helped his side to a PSL title, but is playing at a time where South Africa's goalkeeping stocks are high. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

'Tito' has been in and out of Abdeslam Ouaddou's Orlando Pirates side. While the attacking midfielder's output in decisive moments has been important for Orlando Pirates offensively, he is not the sort of player likely to fit perfectly into Broos' pressing plans off the ball and is unlikely to be viewed as indispensible due to the presence of Relebohile Mofokeng and Themba Zwane.

Thabiso Monyane (Kaizer Chiefs)

Kaizer Chiefs right-back Monyane has earned a place in the preliminary squad that club coach Khalil Ben Youssef had called on Hugo Broos to select him for. However, Broos is not short of options in this position. Khuliso Mudau is a near certain starter, with Thabang Matuludi and Kamogelo Sebelebele capable backup options.

Even Thapelo Morena can play as a full-back on either side if he makes the cut. Monyane and Chiefs left-back Bradley Cross are therefore in the firing line, with at least one of the two likely to miss out. Cross' versatility might count in his favour here.

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Morena is one of the most versatile and experienced players in the preliminary squad. However, recent injury struggles mean that he faces an uphill battle to convince Broos he is ready to travel. Even if fit and selected for the final squad, he is unlikely to start against Mexico on June 11.