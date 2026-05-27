Brandon Petersen axed from South Africa FIFA World Cup squad, Iqraam Rayners included

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Hugo Broos' squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA was revealed at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen missing out on the final squad after making the preliminary list, but Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners included despite recent snubs.

The final goalkeepers named in the World Cup squad were Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams, Siwelele's Ricardo Goss and Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine.

Other players cut from that list included Petersen's Kaizer Chiefs teammates Thabiso Monyane at right-back and Lebo Maboe in midfield, Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi, Durban City midfielder Brooklyn Poggenpoel, and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Morena, who has been battling injury.

The initial preliminary squad had already featured some notable omissions. Winger Mohau Nkota -- the most conspicuous absentee -- was left out after suffering an injury in training with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq on May 11.

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Sipho Mbule was omitted after a slump in form, with Romanian club FCSB's centre-back, Siyabonga Ngezana, left out after a period struggling with both injury and a dip in performances.

Changes were expected after an indifferent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where South Africa lost in the last 16 to Cameroon. One major shift was the inclusion of Rayners among Broos' options upfront.

His usual starting striker Lyle Foster (Burnley) and backup option Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates) have been inconsistent in front of goal recently, but both made the squad.

Kaizer Chiefs keeper and captain Brandon Petersen will feel hard done by at not being picked for the South Africa squad, usually a done deal for him, after a great season for the Glamour Boys. Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Among South African stars who will not have been surprised to have been left out of the preliminary squad are Al Ittihad Tripoli attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch and AGF Aarhus winger Gift Links, who have repeatedly been overlooked by Broos - including for the AFCON.

Despite his eccentricity, the Belgian head coach is popular in South Africa due to his success since being appointed in 2021. He led Bafana Bafana to third place at AFCON 2023 and qualified them for their first World Cup since the 2010 tournament, which they hosted.

Bafana had not had a successful qualifying campaign for the World Cup since the 2002 edition prior to Broos' success in the campaign for this tournament.

"After my first year, I was thinking of resigning. Football is my passion... I am 74 years old now. Since 19, I was in football. It is very difficult to stop. I went back and - don't ask me why - suddenly, everything went well," Broos - now South Africa's longest-serving men's national team head coach ever - told SABC Sport at the squad announcement.

On his historic preference for younger players over established stars over his five-year tenure, Broos said: "An older player is difficult to change. A younger player, you can change. That process gave us all our results of the past."

Bafana Bafana will kick off the tournament against Mexico on June 11 before subsequent Group A fixtures against Czechia on June 18 and South Korea on June 24 (with kick-off at 3AM on June 25 SAST).

South Africa squad for FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole (CD Tondela), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol)