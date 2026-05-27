Indian men's football team take on Jamaica in Unity Cup; Lakshya, Prannoy and Co in Singapore Open action: Indian Sports, May LIVE 27

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 27, 2026.

What's on today?

Football: The Indian men's national team take on Jamaica in the Unity Cup 2026 semi-final

Badminton : Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy among Indians in action at Singapore Open Super 750.

Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.

Shooting : Munich leg of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol is underway.

Hockey : Indian women's hockey team take on Australia in the second of a four-match series.

Wrestling: The U23 Wrestling Asian Championships continue in Vietnam.

What happened yesterday?