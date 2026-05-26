Nigeria FA confirm death of former Southampton, Antwerp forward Victor Udoh

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The Nigeria Football Federation expressed shock on Tuesday over the death of Victor Udoh, the 21-year-old forward who played for Antwerp and Southampton, after the young footballer was found dead in Abuja.

"We are shocked and saddened beyond words that such a promising life has been cut short in very unusual circumstances," NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire said told ESPN.

"We are awaiting more details, but this is horrendous and heartbreaking."

Udoh was found dead in Abuja on Monday. Local media reports indicate that the forward, who played for Czech club Dynamo České Budějovice, had returned to Nigeria after the end of the Czech football season.

He was reportedly in Abuja the night before his death, having gone out with friends, and was found the following morning. Some reports cited by Nigerian outlets suggested possible food or alcohol poisoning, though no official determination has been made.

Authorities had not publicly disclosed further details at the time of publication. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

His former clubs have been quick to pay their respects. Royal Antwerp issued a tribute on X, describing him as a player who made a mark during his brief time at the club.

"With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh," the club wrote. "Our thoughts are with Victor's family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time. Rest in peace, Victor."

Southampton also posted its condolences on X. "We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21," the club said. "The thoughts of everyone at Saints FC go out to Victor's loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

Udoh began his football journey with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before earning a move to Royal Antwerp in 2023. His performances in Belgium attracted attention and eventually earned him a move to Southampton on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

He spent only a brief period at the club, featuring in eight matches for the under-21 side in Premier League 2 without making a senior appearance, before leaving by mutual consent in search of regular playing time.

He joined Czech second-tier side Dynamo České Budějovice in October 2025, signing a contract through 2028.

Former teammate Pierre Dwomoh, the ex-Watford midfielder, reacted on Instagram.

"I woke up to it on Tuesday morning," Dwomoh wrote. "At first you think something like this happens in your sleep, until you read the message thoroughly and realise: this s*** is real. Some of Victor's relatives I spoke to confirmed his death."

Udoh was born on October 18, 2004, in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.