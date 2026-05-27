Two spectators in hospital after Isle of Man TT incident

Specators were injured at the Isle of Man TT. Getty

Two spectators remain in hospital after an incident on Monday at the Isle of Man TT.

A red flag halted the first practice session as a result of an incident at Parliament Square which involved one competitor, and eight spectators.

The competitor was "conscious and talking with leg injuries," a statement confirmed. All eight of the spectators were conscious and treated at Noble's Hospital.

Two of those spectators remain in hospital receiving treatment, the TT confirmed on Tuesday. The competitor, and six other spectators, have been discharged.

The area where the incident took place, Parliament Square, will remain prohibited for the rest of the TT.

"Given the unusual nature of the incident, this precautionary measure has been implemented," the organisers confirmed.

- Isle of Man TT 2026: How to watch today, schedule, timings, dates, entry list, lap records, Michael Dunlop records

Isle of Man TT veteran Maria Costello hospitalised

Maria Costello and her Sidecar passenger Shaun Parker have been hospitalised after an incident on Tuesday at the TT.

The Sidecar duo came off at Brandish during the second lap of the first qualifying session.

Costello was "conscious and talking, with reported head injuries," a statement from the TT confirmed.

Parker was "conscious and talking, with reported leg and arm injuries."

Both were airlifted to Noble's Hospital on the Isle of Man.

Costello is a pioneer of female motorcycle racing. In 2005 she was the first woman to stand on a podium on the Isle of Man course, also becoming the fastest woman around the course. She is a veteran of the TT, racing on two wheels, but has more recently taken to the Sidecar category.

Dean Harrison fastest on Tuesday

Dean Harrison clocked 133.925mph on a Honda Racing UK Superbike on Tuesday at the TT, the quickest lap ever in a first qualifying session.

"The two laps on the Superbike felt good," Harrison said. "133's aren't too bad at this stage of the week but we've some changes to make."

Michael Dunlop was fastest in the Supersport class, clocking 125.955mph on the Scars Racing Ducati.