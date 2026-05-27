South Africa vs. Nicaragua - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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Bafana Bafana will host Nicaragua at Orlando Stadium (known for sponsorship reasons as the Orlando Amstel Arena) on Friday in a FIFA World Cup send-off match on Friday.

Fans are unlikely to witness Hugo Broos' team at the peak of its powers just yet after a gruelling end to the club football season. Orlando Pirates clinched the South African Premiership on Saturday, ending eight straight seasons of Mamelodi Sundowns dominance. Sundowns then responded by lifting the CAF Champions League on Sunday after beating Morocco's AS FAR in a two-legged final, winning 1-0 at home before drawing 1-1 away.

The 32-man preliminary squad, which will be whittled down to 23-26 players on Wednesday, features nine players each from Sundowns and Pirates - meaning that a total of 18 players were involved in the emotional highs and lows of the past weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs have four players in the preliminary squad, while Durban City, Polokwane City and Siwelele have one apiece. In total, 25 of the 32 players are locally based, meaning they are all fresh from the conclusion of the season.

Of the seven overseas-based players in the preliminary squad, Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire) and Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union) each play for Major League Soccer teams - complicating the prospects of the duo appearing in the send-off match before Bafana Bafana fly to a World Cup in North America.

Lyle Foster (Burnley), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Samukele Kabini (Molde), and Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela) are the five European-based players in the squad, and have a far greater chance of playing in this match than those playing their club football in the USA.

Nicaragua failed to qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, finishing bottom of a group featuring Haiti, Honduras and Costa Rica.

Bafana Bafana will kick off the tournament against Mexico on June 11 before subsequent fixtures against Czechia on June 18 and South Korea on June 24 (with kick-off at 3AM on June 25 SAST).

Bafana Bafana will rely on Teboho Mokoena's experience alongside Huge Broos. Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Friday, May 29 at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Orlando Stadium (Orlando Amstel Arena)

How to watch: The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed via the Bafana Bafana X account that the match would air on SABC, the public broadcaster, as is the norm for their games

Team news

Mohau Nkota was the biggest surprise omission from the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad, having picked up an injury in training with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq two weeks ago, as per his agency - P Management - via their Instagram.

Nicaragua have named a youthful squad for their trip to South Africa.

Expected lineups

South Africa

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Khulumani Ndamane | CB Ime Okon | RB Thabang Matuludi

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Tshepang Moremi | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Thapelo Maseko

ST Iqraam Rayners

Nicaragua

GK Darryl Parker

LWB Anyelo Velásquez | CB Steven Cáceres | CB Jason Coronel | CB Evert Martínez | RWB Jefferson Rivera

CM Osmin Salinas | CM Jonathan Moncada

LW Jorge García | ST Ariagner Smith | RW Raheem Cole

Stats

Teboho Mokoena has earned more appearances (46) than any other South Africa player under Hugo Broos, as per Transfermarkt. Second on that llist is captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with 44.

South Africa have never made it to the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup and are entering their fourth appearance at the tournament. Nicaragua have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup.