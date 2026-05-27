Ranking all 78 African players in the Premier League this season, from meh to magnificent

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Following the conclusion of the Premier League season on Sunday, ESPN's Ed Dove ranks every single African player to have featured in the top flight across 2025/26.

Read on, because a few will shock you.

Bottom of the pile

Antoni Milambo - 0.5/10

Disastrous debut season in the Prem. Milambo was withdrawn at half time of his debut for Brentford, tore his ACL in October, and hasn't been seen since. Could still come good.

Jocelin Ta Bi - 0.5/10

Suffered an ankle injury on his Sunderland debut against Fulham in February, and didn't feature for the rest of the campaign. The 21-year-old Ivorian forward will want to put this one behind him.

Nayef Aguerd - 0.5/10

Two appearances for West Ham - conceding eight goals - before being sent to Marseille.

Tawanda Chirewa - 1/10

Two brief appearances for Wolves - either side of the AFCON - before being loaned to Barnsley. Has failed to make an impact in League One.

Kaye Furo - 1/10

Brief cameo for Brentford against West Ham in May after signing from Club Brugge. His height, physicality and finishing could help him make a big impact next term.

Nehemiah Oriola - 1/10

One minute of action for Brighton, should see more gametime next season with the Seagulls juggling European football.

Shim Mhueka - 1/10

One minute of action, lost in the shuffle at Chelsea. Needs a loan.

Yoane Wissa. Getty

Yoane Wissa - 1.5/10

Disastrous debut season at Newcastle for 29-year-old Wissa, who cost the Magpies £50 million plus when he signed from Brentford in 2025. He arrived injured, but still, one league goal was a terrible return. Age is not on his side to turn things around.

Jonah Kusi-Asare - 1.5/10

Looks the part, as a teenage 6'5 frontman, but it seems Marco Silva was unconvinced, giving the Bayern Munich loanee just 49 minutes of gametime.

Arthur Masuaku - 1.5/10

Made just three appearances for Sunderland before being loaned out to Lens. Named in Congo's World Cup squad.

Josh Dasilva - 1.5/10

One of the feel-good stories of the season when he made his return to action after 18 months out with an injury as a stoppage-time substitute against West Ham in May. He'd only feature for one further minute of action for Brentford after that. Linked to Sunderland, Coventry City and Fulham.

Jackson Tchatchoua - 2/10

Pacy Cameroon fullback who featured regularly for Wolves during the season, without ever looking like he's Premier League quality.

play 1:30 Why Tottenham have a huge summer ahead Gab & Juls discuss Tottenham's biggest aims for the summer after their Premier League survival on the final day.

Divine Mukasa - 2/10

Played 26 minutes for City before being loaned to Leicester, where he showed his class on occasion in the Championship amidst a testing relegation campaign.

Bendito Mantato - 2/10

Given debut by Amorim against Wolves in December. Speedy and tenacious, but wasn't given minutes again.

Mamadou Sarr - 2/10

Excellent at Strasbourg, AFCON winner, but lost at Chelsea - particularly when shunted into an unfamiliar rightback role. Has a World Cup to look forward to.

Trey Nyoni - 2/10

Not the breakout season many expected, with only 21 minutes played in the Prem despite an impressive EFL Cup showing against Southampton in September. Desperately needs a loan move.

Dário Essugo - 2/10

Injuries massively limited his gametime - just 26 minutes in the Prem - but clearly talent (and tenacity) is there.

Hamed Traoré - 2.5/10

Assist against Liverpool in August - his only Bournemouth appearance - before being loaned to Marseille.

Hannibal Mejbri. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Hannibal Mejbri - 2.5/10

Real disappointment back in the big time for Burnley. There were hopes he could step up and truly begin to influence matches consistently in the top tier, but four assists in 27 outings was underwhelming. More bark than bite.

Loum Tchaouna - 2.5/10

A decent 29 appearances in the Prem, 14 of which were from the start, Burnley's Tchaouna had a hand in three goals, but his technique and decision-making needs refinement if he's to make it at this level.

Christantus Uche - 2.5/10

Intriguing signing for Palace, but the Nigeria international didn't start a single game in the league for the Eagles, finding himself restricted to 14 substitute appearances. Could yet become a Conference League winner with his new club.

Mohamed Salah - 3/10

Massive late-career drop-off, with Salah falling well short of the standards he's set for himself during his time at Liverpool. Nonetheless, seven goals and seven assists in 27 league outings is not a terrible return, although the forward's behaviour off the field, his ill-conceived comments about the club and head coach Arne Slot, will surely taint his legacy at Anfield. A sad ending for a true club legend.

play 1:05 Slot hails 'legends' Salah & Robertson after final Liverpool game Arne Slot speaks after Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson played their last game for Liverpool.

Carlos Baleba - 3/10

Major season of regression after failed summer move to Manchester United. Some improvement at the Nations Cup didn't accompany him upon his return to Brighton, although Baleba has looked back to his old self over the last month.

Lyle Foster - 3/10

One of several Burnley under-performers in this list. Scott Parker surely needed far more than three goals from his star striker if the Clarets were to stand any chance of beating the drop.

Yves Bissouma - 3/10

Initially frozen out at Spurs under Thomas Frank amidst fitness and disciplinary issues, but worked his way back into the team amidst Tottenham's injury crisis. Featured in both of the critical late-season wins over Wolves and Aston Villa. Out of contract next month.

Evann Guessand - 3/10

Limited impact for Aston Villa after signing for €35 million, although there's been some upturn after moving to Palace on loan. Could yet end the year with European silverware, having impressed during the Eagles' run to the Conference League final.

Romain Esse - 3.5/10

Four sub appearances for Palace before moving on loan to Coventry, he was easy on the eye and confident in the Conference League and could be one to watch next term.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 3.5/10

Part of a troubled Wolves backline during the first half of the season, before being sold to Besiktas earlier this year. Has at least looked more comfortable in Turkey.

Pep Guardiola the manager of Manchester City talks with Omar Marmoush. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Omar Marmoush - 3.5/10

Massive disappointment for City after his encouraging start to life at the Etihad Stadium after signing at the start of 2025. Marmoush has struggled to recreate his Frankfurt form - and hadn't scored in the league before departing for the AFCON. He ended the season with just three league goals after a late upturn in form.

Simon Adingra - 4/10

Lost his way at Sunderland after signing from Brighton, registering just one goal - in the December draw with Leeds - before being loaned out to AS Monaco. Missed Ivory Coast's World Cup squad as a result.

Ethan Nwaneri - 4/10

Failed to build on his nine-goal breakout campaign last term, and was sent on loan to Marseille in January. That move didn't go to plan, and the 19-year-old must rediscover his momentum - either at Arsenal or elsewhere.

Marshall Munetsi - 4/10

Loaned to Paris FC in January. Outstanding in the 2-0 victory against Everton in the League Cup September, but it was the only game the Zimbabwean won with the Old Gold before his exit.

Chadi Riad - 4/10

Tough operator, but injuries limited him to just nine PL appearances, while questions about his long-term suitability - due to a lack of pace - persist.

Dilane Bakwa - 4.5/10

A few bright moments, notably the assist in the win at Chelsea in May, but six league starts is a poor return from a wideman who arrived with such expectation. Injuries took their toll.

Tolu Arokodare - 4.5/10

Wolves' top scorer - albeit with only three goals - the Nigerian became the latest hotshot in the Belgian league to utterly fail to translate his goalscoring form to the Prem. Dangerous in moments, aerial presence, but the towering frontman failed to replace Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Axel Tuanzebe - 4.5/10

Just 14 starts for Tuanzebe at Burnley, amidst ongoing injury problems. Some rugged displays but was unable to prevent relegation. He at least was the hero of the DRC's World Cup playoff victory over Jamaica.

Issa Diop - 4.5/10

Just eight starts for Fulham and surely deserves more next season. Made his Morocco debut in March, and set for World Cup appearance.

Soungoutou Magassa - 4.5/10

Struggled in West Ham's relegation campaign, but some impressive showings - notably in the December draw at Manchester United - and is rumoured to have attracted the interest of clubs in Germany and Turkey. Technical and physical qualities give him a high ceiling despite a tough season.

Taiwo Awoniyi - 4.5/10

Injuries and competition at Nottingham Forest reduced Awoniyi's impact, but he excelled in the spring, having a hand in four goals across wins against Tottenham, Sunderland and Chelsea as the Tricky Trees moved clear of the drop.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Mid... as the kids say

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Seemed to lose the faith of Nuno Espirito Santo at the tail end of the season, with Wan-Bissaka's return to London culminating with relegation with West Ham. Two assists during the campaign, but failed to lift a poor defensive unit.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 5/10

Featured more regularly than expected for Chelsea, and while not entirely popular among the fanbase, still brought some presence to the backline in critical moments. Ultimately, not the level required.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10

Impressive AFCON, but stop-start for United, where his versatility was the only saving grace. Remains to be seen if he's part of the club rebuild under Michael Carrick.

Arnaud Kalimuendo - 5.5/10

Just 91 minutes across nine substitute appearances for Forest before being loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt, where the wideman has rediscovered his goalscoring form. Can he bring this quality to the Prem next term?

Pape Matar Sarr - 5.5/10

A season of regression for Sarr after he stepped into an influential role under Ange Postecolgou last term. The 23-year-old was inconsistent, but should still have no shortage of suitors should Roberto De Zerbi decide he's not part of his plans at Tottenham.

play 0:47 De Zerbi: Tottenham have to start building a new team immediately Roberto De Zerbi reflects on Tottenham's Premier League survival on the final day of the season.

Bertrand Traoré - 5.5/10

A key player for Sunderland during the first half of the season, with his dribbling skills coming to the fore, but has played less than half an hour since returning from the AFCON with a knee injury. Remains to be seen if the Black Cats extend his one-year deal beyond the summer.

Eliezer Mayenda - 5.5/10

Largely cameo appearances for the Sunderland wideman in his first Premier League season, but the form of other widemen limited his impact.

Tim Iroegbunam - 5.5/10

His most established season as a Prem player, Iroegbunam could make a case to be Everton's most improved player under David Moyes. Not all fans are convinced, but he carries the ball well, tackles bravely, and still has room to grow.

Josh Acheampong - 5.5/10

Season of progress for the young defender, albeit amidst challenging conditions at Chelsea, and he surely should have been trusted more. 17 appearances in the league, made his UCL bow, and should benefit from the arrival of Xabi Alonso.

Mohamadou Kanté - 5.5/10

Relegated with West Ham, but showed immense promise across his 11 appearances, demonstrating excellent work rate, defensive cover and immense physical presence. Prompted some early parallels with Paul Pogba.

Calvin Bassey - 6/10

Remains one of the most unique defensive profiles in the Premier League, qualities that he managed to pull together for Nigeria at the Nations Cup, but this was hardly a season of progress for Bassey in the Prem. Linked with a move away from Fulham - notably to Turkey - as he enters the final year of his contract.

Calvin Bassey's was above par for Fulham this season. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Amad Diallo - 6/10

Adapted to different roles under Amorim, and was excellent against Liverpool and Tottenham in the Autumn, but has struggled to find his place under Carrick with one assist and no goals since the AFCON. At 23, next season represents a crossroads in his career.

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

Not the player he once was, with defensive contributions fading, but his presence, leadership and game management still make him a valuable asset for Everton. He's no longer an automatic first choice, and Moyes must decide if the veteran's contract is renewed.

Not bad but could do better

Frank Onyeka - 6.5/10

Six appearances for Brentford - all as a sub - before being loaned out to Coventry. Still questions about whether his ability on the ball is good enough for the Prem, but in the Championship and the AFCON his physicality and pressing were greatly appreciated.

Amine Adli - 6.5/10

Largely used as an impact substitute for Bournemouth, but struggled to step into Dango Ouattara's shoes. 94th-minute winner against Liverpool was a highlight, but he didn't do enough to make Morocco's World Cup squad.

Tom Edozie - 6.5/10

One goal in 12 minutes of gametime across the season is a fine return, with Edozie breaking his duck on his PL debut to salvage a home draw against would-be champions Arsenal. Should feature more for Wolves in the Championship.

Mateus Mate - 6.5/10

Made his debut for Wolves last term, and became a regular face in the first team this season, with three goals in 27 league appearances. Miserable campaign for his club, but still only 18, Mane will be stronger for the experience.

He's raw, but a drop to the Championship will help him refine his game, with his awareness and anticipation specific strengths.

The moment 17-year-old Mateus Mane made his senior debut for Wolves, making him the youngest debutant in the club's Premier League era. Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Dango Ouattara - 6.5/10

More was expected for the £42 million fee with Ouattara not truly establishing himself as a star man for the Cherries. He had a hand in 10 goals during the season, with big contributions against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Ibrahim Sangaré - 6.5/10

His one-goal-two-assist showing against Tottenham in December was one of the best individual midfield displays of the entire season, but unfortunately, this proved to be a one off for the Ivorian.

Nonetheless, he remains an effective midfield general, with big defensive contributions in high-profile clashes against Fenerbahce and FC Porto.

Samuel Chukwueze - 6.5/10

Sensational spell of form to end 2025, where he was the in-form player in the division, having a hand in five goals in five games before setting off for the AFCON. He scored just once since returning from Morocco.

Chemsdine Talbi - 6.5/10

A season of adaptation in English football after arriving at Sunderland, but the winner against Chelsea as well as goals against Liverpool and Newcastle United ultimately make it a successful debut season in the Prem. Exciting player.

Habib Diarra - 6.5/10

Not quite lived up to expectations as Sunderland's record signing, but some key contributions in 2026 after a slow start. Winners against Leeds and Oxford United, and the decisive assist against Tottenham were standout moments.

Alex Iwobi - 6.5/10

Excellent at the Nations Cup, but his form dipped in the Prem, where Iwobi had a hand in seven goals across the campaign, down from 15 last season. Injuries and the AFCON limited his gametime, although he remains key to Fulham's overall gameplay.

play 0:29 Bournemouth's Semenyo teases Spurs' Kudus on Ghana duty Antoine Semenyo reminds Mohammed Kudus of the Spurs vs. Bournemouth score with the pair away on international duty for Ghana.

Mohammed Kudus - 6.5/10

Excellent debut, encouraging first half of the season, but not been seen since January 4 with an injury that has cost him a World Cup place. Only six players in the league completed more dribbles than the Ghana international and Tottenham surely wouldn't have ended the season where they did had he not been injured following his £55 million move.

Thierno Barry - 6.5/10

Lack of cutting edge is only partly offset by an admirable workrate, with Barry even receiving public criticism from David Moyes at one point. Eight goals is not a terrible return for the 23-year-old's first season in England, though, and he was in the top ten in the division for headers won per match.

Yankuba Minteh - 7/10

Steady season from the Gambia wideman, whose pace and work rate remain major assets for Brighton, even though his end product can remain frustrating. Only two players in the division averaged more dribbles per match.

Beto - 7.5/10

He continues to be much maligned for his clumsiness and wayward finishing, but no Everton fans would criticise the attacker's commitment and work rate. Nine league goals put him just outside the top 20 scorers in the division, and his two-goal showing against Chelsea in March was one of the finest displays by a Toffee during the course of the campaign.

Rio Ngumoha - 7.5/10

Breakout season at Anfield, where he dazzled with his boldness, pace and dribbling ability. Impact took him to the fringes of the England squad, and the future looks very bright for the wonderkid.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7.5/10

Intermittent excellence for Everton, and he remains one of the most watchable players in the division. However, form dropped a little since the AFCON, with the player looking visibly fatigued, while the jury's still out on whether David Moyes can get the best out of the Senegal international. Only Jérémy Doku averaged more successful take-ons per match.

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring his equalising goal for Manchester United against Arsenal. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Top of the class

El Hadji Malick Diouf - 8/10

Another Africa Cup of Nations winner, Diouf has been a revelation for West Ham United after arriving from Slavia Prague.

He's done well to navigate the step up from the Czech top flight, with Diouf catching the eye with his buccaneering play and crossing from the left flank. Defensive play was not always consistent, and maybe a season in the second tier will aid his development.

Reinildo Mandava - 8/10

Excellent debut season in England after arriving from Atletico Madrid, made Sunderland's left back berth his own, and played a key role in the Black Cats' unexpectedly brilliant campaign.

Ismaïla Sarr - 8/10

The first player since Andy Johnson 21 years ago to score 20 goals in a season for Crystal Palace (while in the Premier League), Sarr has made some massive contributions - notably in Europe - and could yet win the Conference League.

Bryan Mbeumo - 8/10

Strong maiden season at Manchester United, as one of the few players to demonstrate tenacity and hunger under Ruben Amorim after signing from Brentford. Form has dipped since the AFCON, but ends the year with 11 league goals.

Michael Kayode - 8.5/10

One of the finest leftbacks in the division, Kayode's throw-ins caught the eye, but his all-round play - and athletic forays forward down Brentford's flank - have been a joy to watch this term.

Linked with both Juventus and Manchester United, Kayode must also decide whether he will represent Italy or Nigeria at senior level.

Noah Sadiki - 8.5/10

One of the revelations of the season, forging an excellent midfield partnership with Grant Xhaka at Sunderland. Linked with Manchester United and some of England's other major clubs, while also establishing himself in the DR Congo's World Cup-bound squad.

Junior Kroupi - 8.5/10

Wonderkid who could prove to be another recruitment masterstroke from Bournemouth. Ended the season with 13 goals - the second highest African scorer in the Prem - remains eligible for the Ivory Coast or France. Reportedly interesting Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Antoine Semenyo - 9/10

Outstanding for Bournemouth before a big-money January switch to Manchester City, where he quickly stepped up to the level required and helped re-energise Pep Guardiola's side during the second half of the season.

Ended the year with 17 league goals - his career best - as well as a magnificent back-heeled winner in the FA Cup final. Sad that his collaboration with Guardiola will last only six months.