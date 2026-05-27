Dobson backs Kolbe to play key role in Stormers' Project 2029

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Stormers announced the return of versatile Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on Monday, with Director of Rugby John Dobson suggesting that he would play a key role in the Stormers' plans all the way through to 2029.

Kolbe played 49 times for the Stormers before stints in France and Japan.

His Springbok career took off after Rassie Erasmus began his first stint as head coach in 2018 and he soon became an integral part of a team which won back-to-back World Cups.

"Cheslin is a son of this community and has remained a staunch DHL Stormers fan his whole life. He gives such hope and inspiration to our fans, so to have him back in our club colours is huge," Dobson said, as per the Stormers website.

"As a player, he can do things on the field that nobody else can. Beyond that, his attitude and work ethic are second to none, and his presence in the squad is sure to lift everyone around him.

"Cheslin will play an invaluable role for us both on and off the field as we continue to develop our squad. He will be 35 in 2029 and beyond the obvious strike power he will offer, he will also provide the ideal example for the young talent coming through in terms of his discipline, conditioning, versatility and work ethic.

"We have had several top South African players express interest in joining us, but we feel in Siya Kolisi and Cheslin we now have two iconic DHL Stormers returning who will play an influential role in the careers of some of the emerging talent with their experience, professionalism and passion for the club.

"We saw Cheslin do some incredible things in a DHL Stormers jersey early in his career, and we know that there will be many more magical moments for our fans to celebrate. We can't wait to welcome him home."

The Stormers are currently in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals and are set to play against Cardiff at home on Saturday.