Eliud Kipchoge inspired after meeting Siya Kolisi

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Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge got his wish to meet a Springboks rugby player by linking up with South Africa captain Siya Kolisi after Cape Town Marathon.

Before the race, which Kipchoge ran in 2:13:29 and finished in 16th place, the Kenyan runner said he'd like to watch the Springboks, but with the team still months from a fixture, meeting Kolisi was the next best thing.

Kipchoge wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday I met Siya Kolisi, the captain of the South African Rugby team.

"I can say Siya is a true legend and a real inspiration on and off the field. He shows that no matter where you come from or what your background is, you can achieve great things in life through hard work, belief, and determination.

"The work Siya is doing in communities across Africa, not only through rugby but also through the incredible work of the @kolisi_foundation, brings hope to so many people.

"Thank you for the great morning Siya, I am truly inspired by you, and I'm glad to say I can call you a friend now."

Kipchoge had been in South Africa as part of his foundation's mission to highlight the need for education and environmental awareness in Africa, and ran the marathon as the first of his intention to run a race on each continent in the next two years.

Before the race, Kolisi also posted about his excitement in having Kipchoge in the Mother City, saying: "Met the GOAT @kipchogeeliud ������ what an honour and what a moment for Africa!"