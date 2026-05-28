Pragg beats Carlsen in Norway Chess, India lose Unity Cup SF; Sindhu into Singapore Open QF: Indian Sports LIVE, May 28

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 28, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: PV Sindhu, Satiwk-Chirag and others in in action at Singapore Open Super 750.
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.
Shooting: Munich leg of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Singapore Open badminton: Prannoy stuns Christie; Lakshya also wins
Hockey: India beat Australia in shootout to win second match of friendly series
Athletics: India to host 2027 Asian Relays and 2028 Asian Indoor Championships
Para athletics: Sumit Antil breaks own world record at Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships
Shooting: Esha Singh wins gold with world record Wrestling:
Wrestling: India crowned Freestyle team champions at Asian U23 C'ships Hockey:
Hockey: Harmanpreet, Manpreet back in India squad for European leg of Pro League