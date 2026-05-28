Never miss a moment: Join ESPN on WhatsApp!

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN Australia is now on WhatsApp, and it's the easiest way to stay across the biggest moments in sport!

From breaking news and live scores to deep analysis and the stories everyone is talking about, stay connected in the new channel that will deliver you the best of ESPN.

Followers will receive:

⚡Live score & breaking alerts

☕ Morning updates on everything you slept through

�� Analysis: what happened and what it means

��️ Polls, hot takes & everything that matters to you.

Turn notifications on and take ESPN with you.

The NBA Finals, the Socceroos at the World Cup, AFL and NRL seasons, the NBA Draft and free agency are all about to land at once. So let's go!

Click here to join the ESPN Australia WhatsApp channel!